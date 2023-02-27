Ex gov Yari wins Zamfara west senatorial election

A former Governor of Zamfara State, Alh Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, has won the Zamfara West Senatorial District election with a landslide victory on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was announced by the INEC returning officer of the senatorial district Prof Rufus Tinuola of the Federal University Gusau at the collation centre in Talata Mafara.

“That Abubakar Abdul’Aziz Yari of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Prof Rufus declared.

Yari scored 147,346 votes against his opponent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sarkin-Fagon Muhammed Bello who scored 58,832 votes.