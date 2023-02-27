Ex-Gov Egwu loses third term senate bid

A former Governor of Ebonyi State, Senator Sam Egwu, has lost his bid to return to the Senate for a third term.

The All Progressives Congress won all the National Assembly positions in Ebonyi North Senatorial District.

Egwu who is the incumbent Senator representing the zone under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lost to a former State Chairman, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Barr. Peter Onyekachi Nwebonyi

Nwebonyi was last night declared winner as the Senator-elect for Ebonyi North Senatorial district by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC).

Nwebonyi, candidate of the All Progressive Congress(APC) scored a total of 65,863 votes.

His closest opponent, Ejiofor Vincent Chukwu, of the Labour Party scored 42,283 to emerge second while Senator Sam Ominyi Egwu of PDP came a distant third with 26,569 votes.

The report was announced by the INEC Returning Officer for Ebonyi North Senatorial Zone, Professor Nwogo Ajuka Obasi at the INEC Office in Abakaliki Local Government.