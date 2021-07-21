Ex-Emir of Kano Sanusi leads prayer in Kaduna

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, led the eid prayer yesterday at the Murtala Mohammed Prayer Ground in Kaduna.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai and the senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani, as well as other dignitaries attended the prayers.

In his message, Sanusi urged Nigerians to continue to live in peace, irrespective of their religious or ethnic differences, to foster peace and unity in the country.

Governor El-Rufai announced that more troops had been deployed to Kaduna State to flush out bandits and other criminals in a bid to restore peace and security in the state.