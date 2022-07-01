Ex-Eaglets Godwin presents jersey to Buhari in Portugal

In a symbolic show of his love and commitment to sports in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari received in audience the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner, Saviour Godwin, who presented him with his Portuguese club’s jersey in Portugal.

The President who is on an official visit to Portugal alongside Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare met with the Casa Pia rapid forward, in the European nation with chairperson of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa present.

The 27-year-old Godwin was the saviour for his side helping them gain promotion to the Portuguese top flight league, as he ended as the highest goal scorer for the season.

As President Muhammadu Buhari continues to show his support to sports, Dare’s unflinching passion for sports development has continued to reposition sports in the country.

Nigeria is yet again signing an MoU on Sports with Portugal, after previously entering into pacts previously with Spain, Turkey, and South Africa.

Nigeria will be benefitting from the blueprint of Portugal while also carving out a unique pathway to forge greater sporting prosperity.