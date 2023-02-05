Ex-Eagles striker, Martins’ son signs pro contract with Serie A club

Former Super Eagles striker, Obafemi Akinwunmi Martins’ son, Kevin Mauss-Martins has penned his first professional contract at Serie A club, Monza.

Mauss-Martins, who is also a striker has represented Italy at the U-15 level but he is still eligible to play for Nigeria.

“First professional contract for striker born in 2005 Kevin Maussi Martins, who made his debut with AC Monza in the #spring 2-0 victory over Padova,” the modest club wrote on their official Twitter handle.

The youngster was previously at AC Milan and Inter Milan academy before switching over to Monza.

His father was a household name during his stint with Inter Milan.

The 38-year-old scored 28 goals in 88 league appearances for the Nerazzurri.