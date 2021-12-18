Ex-Deputy Speaker, Nwuche dumps APC, returns to PDP

It was another big loss to the Rivers state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as another big wig of the party and the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Right Honourable Chibudom Nwuche, made a historic return to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Receiving the former Deputy Speaker on Friday in Government House, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike said PDP was strong, firm in its resolve to offer better governance and willing to take over power in 2023 in order to change the fortune of Nigeria.

Governor Wike explained that as a PDP controlled State government, his administration has touched every facet of Rivers State, and offered the people the best that any good governance can afford.

Nwuche had in 2015 left the PDP for the APC after having political confrontation for about two years with the former governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar.

The former speaker had once headed a screening panel of the APC primary for the Edo State governorship