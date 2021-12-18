POLITICS
Ex-Deputy Speaker, Nwuche dumps APC, returns to PDP
It was another big loss to the Rivers state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as another big wig of the party and the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Right Honourable Chibudom Nwuche, made a historic return to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
Receiving the former Deputy Speaker on Friday in Government House, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike said PDP was strong, firm in its resolve to offer better governance and willing to take over power in 2023 in order to change the fortune of Nigeria.
Governor Wike explained that as a PDP controlled State government, his administration has touched every facet of Rivers State, and offered the people the best that any good governance can afford.
Nwuche had in 2015 left the PDP for the APC after having political confrontation for about two years with the former governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar.
The former speaker had once headed a screening panel of the APC primary for the Edo State governorship
POLITICS
Buhari drops Onochie as INEC National Commissioner
The hope of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Lauretta Onochie, becoming a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deemed yesterday.
President Muhammadu Buhari has re-nominated Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu from Delta State (Southsouth) as a National Commissioner of INEC.
The President had nominated Ms. Onochie, also from Delta State, to represent the Southsouth in INEC.
President Buhari’s earlier nomination of Onochie was greeted by widespread criticism, following accusations that she is a card-carrying member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
The Senate had, in rejecting her nomination, hinged it on the fact that her nomination violated the Federal Character principle since there was already a serving INEC National Commissioner from Delta State – Mrs. Agbamuche-Mbu – in the commission.
“Therefore, based on the provisions of Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as Amended) on Federal Character Principle as earlier stated, and in order for the Committee and the Senate to achieve fairness to other states and political zones in the country, the committee is unable to recommend Ms. Lauretta Onochie for confirmation as a National Electoral Commissioner for the INEC,” Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC, Kabiru Gaya, had said.
Besides Mrs. Agbamuche-Mbu, President Buhari also urged the Senate to confirm five other nominees for appointment as National Commissioners and another nominee as INEC’s REC.
The request was contained in a letter, dated December 10, 2021, and read during plenary yesterday by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.
POLITICS
2023: I’m still consulting, says Tinubu
The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said he is still consulting with his political associates and supporters on whether or not he should run for the 2023 presidential election.
He, however, said he will not turn down the calls of those asking him to contest for president in 2023.
Tinubu stated this after a meeting with leaders of the Northern Alliance Committee in Abuja on Tuesday.
Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the former Governor of Lagos said he would, however, make consultations before officially announcing a decision on the matter.
“I’m not going to turn them down but I will still effectively and widely consult, particularly brainstorm with my friends and find a date to come out openly to tell Nigerians.
“But the president is still in office. I don’t want to distract him from all the challenges that he might face today.
“So, don’t muddle the political water. Consult, make our programme known to the people later,” Tinubu said.
POLITICS
Consensus PDP presidential candidate likely in 2023, says Ayu
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has hinted of the likelihood of the party choosing its 2023 presidential candidate by consensus.
Ayu spoke against the backdrop of his election as the party’s consensus candidate in the October 31 national convention.
Most members of his newly inaugurated executive committee were also chosen through consensus.
“If the PDP could come together to agree on a particular individual for chairman, it means it was capable too of coming together to produce one single candidate to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the presidential election,” he said.
The party chairman spoke on Sunday during an interdenominational thanksgiving service organised in his honour by the Benue State chapter of the PDP.
But in a statement yesterday, he noted that should the party fail in adopting the consensus option for its presidential candidate, all aspirants for the PDP ticket would be treated fairly.
“Every aspirant that will come forward for the presidential election will be treated fairly, with equity and with fairness. There will be a level-playing field for everybody,” Ayu said.
The party chairman restated his earlier declaration that the PDP would make a clean sweep of the Presidency, the two chambers of the National Assembly as well as a minimum of 25 governorship seats.
He urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the country, saying though the ruling party’s leadership has failed, the PDP was coming on a rescue mission.
Ayu dismissed fears that Nigeria was headed for a collapse, assuring Nigerians and the international community that a PDP administration post-2023 would pull the country from the brink.
He said: “We want Nigerians to take note that we started this battle with 21 state governors. And we built it to 28 state governors. Those mistakes that were made, that made us to lose elections in 2015, will be corrected.
“Do not lose hope because of a small collection of people who have come to divide Nigeria and to destroy our country.
“Keep hope alive. PDP is back. And PDP will be back with good governance and good policies. The economy will expand. Nigerians will come back to work. Nigerians will produce and export. Nigeria will be a great country once more.
“I want to assure you, all of you who are non-Nigerians, that we are determined as a political party to do the needful, that is unite ourselves, work hard, mobilise fellow Nigerians, take over power, rebuild our country, and then shame those foreign detractors who are prophesying doom, that Nigeria is going to break up.
“Nigeria is not going to break up. Nigeria will remain united, productive, respected and be in the forefront of world affairs. Very soon, you will see what I am telling you. We have done it before and we will do it again.”
