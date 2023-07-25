Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Ex-Crystal Palace Forward Wilfred Zaha Signs For Galatasaray

File image of Wilfried Zaha© AFP

Wilfried Zaha has signed for three years with Galatasaray in a deal worth 15.4 million euros ($17m) after his contract with Crystal Palace expired, the Turkish champions announced Monday. The 30-year-old forward will receive a signing bonus of 2.33 million euros and an annual salary of 4.35 million euros, Galatasaray said. Apart from brief stints with Manchester United and Cardiff City between 2013 and 2014, Zaha remained faithful to Crystal Palace since his professional debut in 2010, scoring 90 goals in 458 appearances.

The Ivorian, also a target of Galatasaray’s city rival’s Fenerbahce, will team up with Argentinian forward Mauro Icardi on loan at the Istanbul club from Paris Saint-Germain.

He will also play alongside Congolese international striker Cedric Bakambu, who signed on Sunday.

