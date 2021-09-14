Ex-Chelsea striker Demba Ba retires from football

Former Chelsea striker, Demba Ba has announced his retirement from football, ending his 16-year career at the age of 36.

The Senegalese International made the announcement on his official Twitter page just a month after leaving Swiss side FC Lugano.

He wrote: “It is with a heart filled with gratefulness that I announce the end of my playing career,”.

“What a wonderful journey it has been. Besides all the sweat and tears I have faced, football has given me so many beautiful emotions.

“From the passion of the fans and the noise coming from the stands after every goal to the connection with my teammates on and off the field, this will forever remain in my head and heart.