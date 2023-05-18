Ex-British boxing champion sent to prison for breaking man’s jaw in fight outside a pub | Boxing | Sport

Thursday, May 18, 2023
BOXING

Ex-British boxing champion sent to prison for breaking man's jaw in fight outside a pub

Former British super-welterweight champion Scott Fitzgerald has been sentenced to 46 weeks in prison after breaking a man’s jaw in a fight outside of a pub in Preston. The altercation occurred at the Grand Junction in Ashton-On-Ribble.

