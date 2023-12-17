Ex-APC national chair, Adamu, quits politics

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has said he recently decided to leave active politics in the country because he noticed that he had started developing allergies for political activities.

Adamu made the disclosure on Saturday in Lafia at the presentation and launching of a book titled, ‘Progressive governance: Showcasing the achievements of His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State 2019 – 2023’, which was written by Abdullahi Tanimu.

Speaking on the content of the book, which has 230 pages and a total of 23 chapters, the former APC national chairman, who was the first civilian governor of the state, commended the author for his efforts in writing out all the achievements of the governor since he was elected into office.

While noting that the incumbent governor had consolidated the achievements of his predecessors and improved on them, Adamu urged the residents of the state to continue to support and pray for the governor and his cabinet members in order for them to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

He said, “I am not only a retiree but I am out of politics. I’m beginning to develop little allergies for political activities now and political speeches.

“So, forgive me, I will not make any political statements beyond asking for further and more support for the governor of the state.

“He needs all your prayers and goodwill to be able to succeed. So, to encourage the author for his good work, I will launch 20 copies of the book for one million naira.”

On his part, the Senator representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Aliyu Wadada, lauded the governor for attracting investors like Dangote, Flour Mill, Asma Rice, among other companies to the state.

“If all the companies that the governor has attracted to the state begin full operation, they would offer employments to thousands of people and boost the revenue of the state,” he added.

In his speech, the State Governor, Abdullahi Sule commended the author for recognising his efforts towards developing the state and making it viable for investors.

Sule revealed that the government had concluded plans to construct 15 kilometers road in each of the 13 Local Government Areas of the state.

The governor added that the government had paid the counterpart funds for year 2023 to the Universal Basic Education Commission, saying that over 140 schools would be constructed under the arrangement.

He, therefore, promised to embark on more projects that would have direct bearing in the lives of the people, and also train and retrain the workforce for optimal performance.

Earlier, the author of the book, Tanimu, said he was motivated to write the book because of the leadership style of the governor who believes in inclusivity.