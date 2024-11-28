Everything to know about 2024 DAME Awards

We are now just days away from one of the biggest nights in journalism, the 2024 edition of the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME) .

The 2024 Awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 30 at the Ijakadi Hall, Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The ceremony, which begins at 4.30 pm will see Nigeria’s leading personalities from the world of TV, radio and journalism gather to recognize and honor professional journalists who have produced outstanding works for the public in 2023.

Here we provide what you should know about how the winners were selected and other updates along the way.

Awards Categories

The awards ceremony now in its 33rd year, celebrates achievements in a range of categories in journalism across TV, radio, print and online media.

2024 Awards Timeline

September 2 : Call for Nominations opens

September 22: Deadline to submit a nomination

October 2 : Committee review process commenced

Number of Entries

This year, the DAME Awards attracted 634 entries.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Aside from the regular yearly honours, DAME will bestow the Publisher of BusinessDay, Frank Aigbogun with its Lifetime Achievement Award while the Executive Editor/Director of TheNEWS/PM NEWS, Kunle Ajibade will be honoured with an Honorary Fellowship.

Aigbogun will be honoured in recognition of his inspiring leadership at the helm of one of Nigeria’s flagship newspapers and for his commitment to journalistic excellence and business success in Nigeria.

Ajibade was chosen for his unwavering contributions to the advancement of Nigerian journalism, especially literary criticism, culture, and the arts throughout the years.

For more on this year’s DAME, visit: https://dameawards.com

