Everton willing to accept £50m Onana offer

Everton may sell midfielder Amadou Onana if they get relegated from the Premier League.

The 21-year-old Belgium international has hit the ground running at Goodison Park this season after completing a £33million move from Lille last summer.

His impressive debut season has drawn attention from European powerhouses, however, with Man United the latest club to be interested in his signature.

Man United have set their sights on signing Onana after Erik ten Hag gave the green light.

The Red Devils boss is understood to be a huge admirer of Onana‘s ability and physicality – something he wants to inject into his United squad next season.

Ten Hag is urging the United board to make a move for Onana, and the player is ready to push for an exit if Everton are demoted.

It is understood that the Toffees are willing to accept offers of £50million to let Onana leave if they are relegated to the Championship.

However, Everton will attempt to convince Onana to stay put in Merseyside if they survive the drop this season.

He is tied down to a long-term contract that runs until 2027, and Everton believe he can be central to their success if they retain their top-flight status.

Onana has made 32 appearances for Everton this season, including 29 starts, and contributed one goal and two assists from midfield.