Everton star arrested on suspicion of child sex offences ‘moves into safe house’
A Premier League footballer arrested over alleged sex offences has been moved into a ‘safe house’, it has been claimed.
The Everton star, who has not been named for legal reasons, was detained by Greater Manchester Police on Friday and is said to strenuously deny the allegations.
The football club – which confirmed it had suspended the player – is understood to have arranged the temporary accommodation and is providing 24/7 support, according to reports.
The player is said to have returned to Merseyside after the allegations surfaced.
A source told the Daily Mail: “I’m told from a reliable source that he is in a safe house that Everton got him and he is being supported 24/7.”
A leading supermarket chain in the player’s own country – where he is a household name – announced on Tuesday his name was being removed from promotional materials.
However, he has not been charged with any offences and is currently on police bail pending further inquiries.
Officers are said to have searched his UK home and seized potential evidence earlier this month.
Everton released a statement on Monday
Everton released a statement confirming they had suspended the player, but did not name him.
Greater Manchester Police said on Monday: “Officers arrested a man on Friday, July 16 2021 on suspicion of child sex offences. He is on police bail pending further enquiries.”
A spokesman for Everton said: “We can confirm we have suspended a first-team player pending a police investigation.
Guinea boycotts Tokyo Olympic Games
West Africa’s country of Guinea will not take part in the Tokyo Olympic Games, the sports ministry announced late Wednesday.
It cited the increasing number of coronavirus infections and concerns about the health of athletes as the reasons behind the boycott.
The delegation would have consisted of five athletes.
Guinea is the second country to decide not to send any athletes to Tokyo.
North Korea is the first.
The Olympic Games, postponed last year, because of COVID-19 are due to officially open on Friday in Tokyo, Japan.
Ozil sends message to Bukayo Saka
Former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil said Bukayo Saka deserves respect for stepping up in England’s Euro 2020 final penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy and has urged the teenager to stay strong in the face of racism.
Saka missed the decisive penalty and was subjected to racist abuse on social media following the game along with team-mates Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, who were also unable to convert from the spot.
Former Arsenal playmaker Ozil empathised with Saka over his penalty shoot-out heartbreak and offered his support to the 19-year-old in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News.
“I felt very much for Bukayo,” said Ozil. “I know from my own experience how it feels to miss a penalty.
“In a final, as the last one, to take on the responsibility of an entire nation as a young player – respect. Not many players would dare to do that.”
Ozil, who played for Germany between 2009 and 2018, retired from international football citing racist abuse.
At the time he tweeted: “I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose,” – a message that was echoed by many in response to the racist abuse aimed at England’s young black players.
Japan, USA win as Tokyo Olympics Games begin
ost nation Japan won the first event of the pandemic-postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, crushing Australia 8-1 in a spectatorless softball game held in Fukushima.
“I feel relieved,” said Japan’s starting pitcher Yukiko Ueno, who surrendered just two hits over 4-1/3 innings, but saw her team easily prevail with a trio of two-run homers.
Olympics and Japanese officials could also stop holding their collective breath after more than a year of uncertainty over whether the Games could be staged with deadly waves of coronavirus infections forcing athletes to train alone and spectators to stay home.
The opening ceremony is on Friday.
Ueno, ace of the softball team’s 2008 gold medal run, struggled to throw strikes early and hit two Australians.
Coach Reika Utsugi said Ueno was too cautious after the pandemic had limited scrimmages.
Ueno blamed her excitement on the “very long time” between Olympics – a remark she illustrated for reporters by outstretching her arms.
Ueno quickly bounced back.
Australian designated player Tarni Stepto said her side failed to exert patience at the plate, leaving bases loaded in the first after scoring the game’s initial run.
The game ended after five innings due to a mercy rule.
Only buzzing cicadas and polite applause from a few hundred staff were heard as Japan’s shots cleared the fence.
The United States defeated Italy 2-0 in Wednesday’s second game, with Mexico versus Canada to follow.
U.S. left-hander Cat Osterman, who is back from retirement, struck out nine and let a single hit over six shutout innings, leaving her with two runs allowed in 39.4 innings across three Olympics.
On the bench, Italy and the United States draped heads with towels or their gloves to cool off in a balmy 34 degrees Celsius (94 Fahrenheit).
Teams face each other once over six days before the top four advance to medal games.
The first two days are at a baseball stadium in Fukushima, a region badly affected by the 2011 tsunami and nuclear disaster.
After the 2008 Beijing Olympics featured a softball-specific venue, the temporary fencing in the outfield and an electronically lowered pitching mound in Fukushima have attracted scorn from fans.
There was at least one hiccup. Though rules require one, a chalk pitching circle was not laid until the first game’s fourth inning.
To offer some semblance of fan support, concourses at stadiums including the one at Fukushima have been lined with young plants bearing messages from children urging athletes to “go for gold”.
