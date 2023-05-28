Sunday, May 28, 2023
FOOTBALL

Everton secure safety with Bournemouth win

By Online Editor
0
Everton survives relegation with win over Bournemouth

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor

Everton secured the win they required against Bournemouth to secure Premier League safety on an afternoon of nerve-shredding tension at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche’s side knew victory would guarantee survival irrespective of events elsewhere, but for a time they were in the drop zone as they struggled to break down Bournemouth and Leicester City were beating West Ham United.

Everton finally ended the deadlock after 57 minutes as Abdoulaye Doucoure sparked an explosion of elation and relief inside an emotionally-charged Goodison Park with a powerful right-foot finish from 20 yards that gave Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers no chance of saving it.

As the tension mounted, Everton survived a couple of Bournemouth near misses and an agonising 10 minutes of stoppage time before they could confirm they would be extending their 69-year stay in English football’s top tier.

Previous article
I didn’t see it coming – Keyamo reacts to national honour
Next article
Leicester relegated despite win over West Ham
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network