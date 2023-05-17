Wednesday, May 17, 2023
FOOTBALL

Everton £600m sale ‘close’ as US investors set to end Farhad Moshiri’s miserable reign

By Online Editor
Farhad Moshiri
Farhad Moshiri

Everton are reportedly on the verge of being sold to an American investment firm for £600m.

777 Partners have emerged as the club’s preferred bidder. The club are looking to rush through a sale as they look to save both their Premier League status and their new stadium project, reports the Daily Mail.

However, it is claimed 777 Partners bid is dependent on the club preserving their top-flight status, which is in deep jeopardy with two games left. The Toffees sit one place above the relegation zone, just one point clear of third-bottom Leeds United. Their final games are away to Wolves and at home to Bournemouth.

However, there is reportedly another option on the table in the shape of MSP Sports Capital, who are said to remain key to complete a takeover despite being overlooked for preferred bidder status. Other candidates are reportedly ‘circulating’ but said to be running out of time to complete a deal.

The impending takeover would bring Farhad Moshiri’s deeply-disappointing reign at Goodison Park to an end. Moshiri and his fellow board members have not attended matches at Goodison Park due to their unpopularity with supporters, who are seeing their club fight relegation for the second successive season.

