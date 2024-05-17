Evans opts for plea bargain on amended charges

Convicted billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans and his co-defendant, Joseph Emeka, have opted for a plea bargain on an amended charge of murder and attempted kidnapping brought against him.

Evans and his co-defendant were to be re-arraigned on a five-count amended charge of murder, attempt to murder, conspiracy to commit felony to wit: kidnapping and attempt to murder.

The re-arraignment, however, could not take place due to the absence of Evan’s counsel.

The prosecution then told the court that the defence counsel was aware of the re-arraignment and that the second defence counsel, Mr Nelson Onyejaka, was in court.

The prosecution told the court that he spoke with Evans’ lawyer, who resides in Abuja concerning the case but he did not know why he was not in court.

According to the prosecution: “Although I am aware that the defendants have applied for a plea bargain, it is being considered by the Attorney-General.

“We have an amended charge, my lord, because the fourth defendant has been convicted while the third defendant died in prison.

“We shall be asking for another date for the re-arraignment of the two defendants.”

Justice Adenike Cokers, thereafter, adjourned the case until June 13, for re-arraignment.

The judge also directed Evans to ensure the availability of his counsel in court.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!