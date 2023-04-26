Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Evacuation of Nigerians in Sudan begins today as FG releases N150m, hires 40 buses

FG releases N150m for evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Sudan

The Federal Government is starting to evacuate approximately 5,500 Nigerians, including stranded students, from Sudan today.

To facilitate the repatriation,the government has provided N150m to hire 40 buses to transport stranded Nigerians from Sudan to Egypt.

The money was paid to an undisclosed transport company on Tuesday at 12:37 pm by the Central Bank of Nigeria through the National Emergency Management Agency.

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, confirmed on Tuesday that the payment had been made, noting that the evacuees would take off on Wednesday morning.

The evacuation is taking place against the backdrop of the three-day ceasefire starting midnight Tuesday declared by the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Force.

Foreign countries are taking advantage of the temporary suspension of hostilities to move their nationals from Sudan as deadly fighting between the two forces entered the second week.

The clashes broke out between erstwhile allies, General Abdel al-Burha, who heads the Sudanese Armed Forces and leader of the RSF paramilitary group, General Mohamed Dagalo, over a power-sharing disagreement.

The conflict had so far claimed about 500 lives with thousands of others injured and millions displaced.

