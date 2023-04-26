Several buses to evacuate over 4000 stranded Nigerian students arrived in war-ravaged Sudan on Wednesday morning to begin the journey by road to Egypt.

The latest development was confirmed by the Chairman of the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) on Wednesday.

SaharaReporters on Tuesday evening reported that the Nigerian government said there was an ongoing plan to ensure Nigerian nationals who are stranded in Sudan due to the ongoing conflict in the North-East African country were evacuated on Wednesday morning.

The NIDCOM Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, had mentioned that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had sorted all payments required to complete the evacuation, but agreed that some logistics were yet to be paid, adding that in a war situation, evacuating nationals early in the morning was safer.

She wrote, “They are still in Khartoum. @nemanigeria has sorted all payments etc but there are still a few logistical delays. They will likely proceed early morning. Safer to leave early morning. A war situation is not a normal situation. We are all anxiously waiting to receive them.”

Sudan was thrown into turmoil ten days ago when the country’s army and paramilitary groups clashed in a battle for domination that claimed over 400 lives.

Many countries have successfully evacuated their nationals from the northeastern country, including France, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Cyprus, and Germany, among others.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the government had also warned Nigerian nationals in Sudan not to travel to neighbouring borders without the assistance of the government or any of its agencies, urging them to remain calm as they(the government) were taking the appropriate measures to ensure their smooth evacuation.