Eurozone inflation hits new record for third month running
Inflation fed by high oil and gas prices hit record levels in Europe for the third month in a row, extending pain for consumers and sharpening questions about future moves by the European Central Bank.
The 19 countries that use the euro currency saw consumer prices increase by an annual 5.1 percent in January, the European Union statistics agency Eurostat reported Wednesday. The figure broke records of 5 percent in December and 4.9 percent in November and was the highest since recordkeeping started in 1997.
Once again, soaring energy prices played a major role, rising a painful 28.6 percent. Oil prices have spiked as the global economy recovers from the worst of COVID-19 restrictions, while natural gas prices have surged in Europe because of depleted winter reserves, lower supplies from Russia and fears of a renewed military move by Moscow against Ukraine.
Higher energy bills for consumers have quickly become a political issue in Europe as governments roll out subsidies and tax breaks to soften the blow to household budgets. Higher inflation makes it more expensive for people to buy everything from food to fuel and has been one factor holding back Europe’s recovery.
For example, gasoline prices in Germany have hit a record 1.712 euros per litre, the country’s General German Automobile Club (ADAC) said Wednesday. That is the equivalent of $7.31 per gallon.
Economic growth slowed to 0.3 percent in the eurozone in the last three months of 2021 as coronavirus infections driven by the Omicron variant led to new restrictions and deterred consumers from in-person activities such as eating out.
High inflation has increased the focus on Thursday’s policy meeting of the European Central Bank. Bank President Christine Lagarde has said much of the inflation is tied to temporary factors that should eventually fade.
As a result, she has said it’s “very unlikely” that the bank will raise interest rates this year, the typical antidote that central banks use against excessive inflation.
The bank might drop the “very” before “unlikely” on Thursday, but would otherwise stick to its road map based on plans to phase out the last of its pandemic stimulus by the end of 2022, said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics.
“That would prepare the ground for the bank to raise rates, with the first hike in early 2023, though an increase at the end of this year is certainly possible,” Kenningham said.
The European Central Bank’s stance contrasts sharply with that of the United States Federal Reserve, which has signalled it could begin a series of rate increases as early as March. US annual consumer inflation hit 7 percent in December, a 40-year high.
Analysts say markets will be watching to see if there is any shift in the European Central Bank’s outlook. It thinks inflation will decline sharply this year and fall to 1.8 percent in 2023 and 2024.
It points to temporary inflation factors including bottlenecks in deliveries of parts and raw materials that limit supplies of goods and drive up prices as well as comparisons to extremely low energy prices during the worst of the pandemic slowdowns. Those comparisons will drop out of inflation statistics in time.SOURCE: AP
Stocks get wobbly start to new month after volatile January
Stocks wobbled in afternoon trading on Wall Street on Tuesday as the market comes off its worst month since early in the coronavirus pandemic nearly two years ago.
The S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent as of 12pm ET (17:00 GMT). The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20 points, or 0.1 percent, to 35,156 and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.3 percent.
Companies that make home goods and personal products fell. Procter & Gamble shed 1.6 percent.
Energy stocks made solid gains, led by a 6.1 percent rise from ExxonMobil after the company reported a surprisingly good profit in its fourth quarter as demand for oil continues to improve.
Banks also gained ground as bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which is used to set rates on home mortgages and many other kinds of loans, rose to 1.81 percent from 1.77 percent late Monday. Bank of America rose 1.1 percent.
Technology stocks were mixed, which helped mute trading in the rest of the market. The sector has been particularly sensitive to concerns about rising interest rates this year. Higher interest rates tend to make pricey growth stocks, like big tech companies, less attractive for investors.
Stocks have been in a slump so far this year as investors get hit with a long list of threats to economic growth and the markets.
The economic recovery is being threatened by persistently rising inflation that has raised costs for businesses and consumers. The big fear is that higher prices being passed off to consumers will eventually curtail spending and crimp economic growth.
The United States Federal Reserve is shifting monetary policy and plans on raising interest rates to fight rising inflation, which will affect investments and stock prices. Ultra-low rates and other stimulus helped markets recover from the initial shock of the pandemic, and then supported stunning gains. Investors expect the Fed to start raising interest rates in March, but there is much uncertainty about how sharply and how quickly the Fed will move throughout the year.
The pandemic is still a lingering threat, and each new coronavirus variant could bring a surge of cases that threatens businesses and consumer activity.
Investors are reviewing the latest round of earnings, in part to see how inflation, the pandemic and other factors are impacting businesses and their operations moving forward.
UPS surged 14.7 percent after the package-delivery service reported far better results than analysts were expecting. Rival FedEx rose 2.9 percent.
Several big companies are on deck for earnings. Google’s parent, Alphabet, will report financial results along with General Motors and Starbucks after the market closes Tuesday.
Facebook’s parent, Meta Platforms, will report results on Wednesday, while Amazon and Ford will report their results on Thursday.
Investors are also looking forward to the US Department of Labor’s employment report for January, which will be released on Friday.
SOURCE: AP
Google parent Alphabet beats earnings expectations
Alphabet Inc and its Google unit on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter sales as the search-engine giant’s internet advertising and cloud computing businesses benefitted over the holiday season from the growing surge in online shopping.
Alphabet’s overall quarterly sales jumped to $75.3bn, above the average estimate of $72bn among financial analysts tracked by Refinitiv. Total Google revenue was $74.9bn, above estimates of $71.652bn.
Shares of Alphabet rose 4.5 percent during after-hours trading to $2,875.
The company’s third straight quarter of record sales reflects the growth of ad-laden Google services such as internet search, email and YouTube video streaming, since the coronavirus pandemic made hybrid work and e-commerce customary across much of the world.
Google generates more revenue from internet ads than any other company.
Google had said that during the third quarter, it lost some sales because companies running low on product trimmed marketing and new iPhone privacy measures curtailed its ability to track users online.
The company also announced on Tuesday a 20-for-one stock split that would come in July if approved by shareholders.SOURCE: REUTERS
Equities investors gain N2.3trn in January as bulls persist at NGX
At the end of trading activities for the first month of the year 2022 at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), investors earned N2.28 trillion.
Following a series of positive sentiments at the local bourse, on Monday, 31 January, the market capitalisation settled at N25.12 trillion as against N22.30 trillion recorded at the end of trading activities on December 31, 2021.
Thus, the local stock market has advanced 3,908.23 base points since the start of the year.
At the close of the market on Monday 31st January 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.12 trillion from N24.90 trillion on the previous trading day.
The local bourse index rebounded by 0.20 per cent to close at 42,353.31 points amid bargain hunting on shares of Wapic Insurance, PZ, Dangote Sugar, United Bank for Africa and Dangote Cement.
Hence, their respective share prices rose by 6.25 per cent, 5.93 per cent, 2.10 per cent, 1.91 per cent and 1.19 per cent.
Consequently, the year-to-date gain of the local bourse rose by 5.17 per cent even as the Exchange printed a higher number of 21 gainers than 19 losers.
Given the upturn in the benchmark index, performance across sub-indices tracked were largely positive except for the NGX Banking Index and the NGX Oil/Gas index which fell by 0.49 per cent and 0.11 per cent respectively. The NGX Insurance index, NGX Industrial Index and the NGX Consumer Goods index Increased by 0.60 per cent, 0.62 per cent and 0.28 per cent respectively.
Meanwhile, the market transaction was mixed as the volume of stocks traded today increased by 36.99 per cent to N341.69 million while the value of stocks traded fell by 1.08 per cent to N 3.54 billion.
