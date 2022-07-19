BUSINESS
European stocks slip as relief rally falters
European stocks fell slightly on Tuesday as the relief rally seen in the previous two sessions lost some momentum.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index slipped 0.3% in early trade, with tech stocks shedding 1.2% to lead losses while health care stocks added 0.8%.
The European blue chip index added 0.8% during Monday’s trading session, building on gains at the end of last week amid broadly positive global sentiment.
However, several analysts voiced skepticism about the sustainability of the rally, given the lack of fundamental drivers and persistent concerns about growth and inflation.
All eyes this week will turn to the European Central Bank’s policy meeting in Frankfurt on Thursday, with policymakers having given advance notice of a first hike in 11 years but facing a backdrop of slowing growth amid the war in Ukraine and subsequent threats to energy supplies.
A final euro area inflation print for June is expected at 10 a.m. London time, along with May’s construction output figures.
Earnings season is also gathering steam. Novartis, Ubisoft, Remy Cointreau, Vinci, Telenor, Assa Abloy, Swedbank and Finnair were among those reporting before the bell on Tuesday.
In terms of individual share price movement, French utility EDF jumped more than 15% after confirmation that the French government will pay 9.7 billion euros ($9.9 billion) to take full control of the company.
At the bottom of the index, Swedish medical technology company Getinge fell more than 7% after its second-quarter earnings report.
Political instability has also returned to prominence, with the U.K. Conservative Party leadership contest entering its fourth round of ballots among MPs as the remaining candidates seek to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Crude oil price hits over $100 again
The price of crude oil climbed above the $100 mark on Sunday hitting $101.16/barrel after trading around $98/barrel since Tuesday, as oil marketers in Nigeria maintained an increased pump price for Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, higher than the approved rate.
Industry figures seen on Sunday showed that Brent, the international benchmark for crude, moved up by $2.06 or 2.08 per cent to close at $101.16/barrel as at 6.36pm Nigerian time.
On Wednesday, the Brent fell below $100 per barrel the preceding day.
The report showed that Brent dropped in price by $7.72 or 7.21 per cent to close at $99.38 per barrel as at 7.45pm Nigerian time last Tuesday, a development that persisted for most part of last week.
The fluctuations in oil price came as latest figures released by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries showed an increase in Nigeria’s oil production from 1.024 million barrels per day to 1.158mb/d.
The OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report for July 2022 showed that Nigeria’s oil production increased by 134 million barrels per day in June 2022, according to crude oil production data obtained by OPEC from direct communication.
The report stated that Nigeria’s oil production in May 2022 was 1.024mb/d, but this moved up to 1.158mb/d in June.
However, figures from OPEC showed that the country had produced more crude oil in April this year, as its output at the time was 1.219mb/d.
The appreciation in crude oil price on Sunday and fluctuations in Nigeria’s oil production came as oil marketers across the country maintained the hike in the pump prices of petrol at filling stations.
Dow futures jump 300 points as a busy week of earnings kicks off
U.S. stock index futures rose sharply Monday as a busy week of earnings got under way.
Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 300 points, or nearly 1%. S&P 500 futures gained 1.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 1.3%.
Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Charles Schwab are on deck to provide quarterly updates on Monday before the market opens. IBM will post results after the closing bell.
Later in the week, we’ll hear from Johnson & Johnson, Netflix, Lockheed Martin, Tesla, United Airlines, Union Pacific, Verizon and a host of other companies.
JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley kicked off the season last week, posting mixed quarterly results.
The major averages are coming off a losing week, despite a Friday relief rally that saw the Dow jump more than 650 points. The 30-stock benchmark shed 0.16% on the week. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 0.93% and 1.57%, respectively.
Friday’s relief rally came as traders bet that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive at its upcoming meeting. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that the central bank is on track to lift interest rates by 75 basis points at its meeting later this month.
Still, it was the second negative week in the last three for all the major averages. Recession fears have been front and center in recent weeks as market participants worry that aggressive action from the Fed — in an effort to tame decades-high inflation — will ultimately tip the economy into a recession.
“Markets are likely to remain volatile in the coming months and trade based on hopes and fears about economic growth and inflation,” Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a recent note to clients.
“A more durable improvement in market sentiment is unlikely until there is a consistent decline both in headline and in core inflation readings to reassure investors that the threat of entrenched price rises is passing,” he added.
A batch of economic data drove last week’s wild market action.
Inflation jumped 9.1% in June, a hotter-than-expected reading and the largest increase since 1981. That, in turn, led traders to bet that the Fed could raise rates by a full percentage point at its meeting at the end of July.
By the end of the week, however, some of those fears retreated on the back of a strong retail sales number as well as comments from some Fed officials.
Fundstrat Global Advisors’ Tom Lee attributed some of Friday’s rally to the retail sales number, which showed the economy is “slowing but not broken.”
“I think this pushes the Fed to be more measured…I think that the upside risk is much greater now than the downside risk,” Lee said Friday on CNBC’s “Closing Bell Overtime.” “I’m in the camp that stocks have bottomed,” he added.
Asian stocks stumble on weak China growth
Asian stocks hit a two-year low on Friday and were heading for a weekly loss, while the dollar was set for its third week of gains as a fresh slew of rate hikes around the world deepened concerns about the outlook for global economic growth.
Though wagers on a 100 basis point hike from the US Federal Reserve later this month eased off a little overnight as Fed officials hosed down that possibility, bond markets remain priced for steep hikes to slam the brakes on output.
China’s economy contracted sharply in the second quarter data released on Friday showed, while annual growth also slowed significantly, highlighting the colossal toll on activity from widespread Covid lockdowns, which jolted industrial production and consumer spending.
MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5% in early trade to a two-year low, dragged down by concerns about China’s property market where homeowner threats to cease mortgage payments have spooked markets.
China’s main share index was flat, while a Hong Kong-listed index of mainland property stocks fell more than 2%.
“In terms of the second half, initially we were quite positive, but it seems they have more issues that are emerging,” Woei Chen Ho, an economist at UOB in Singapore, said of China.
“They continue to face challenges of Covid-19 resurgence. The property market offers greater pessimism and potential for crisis if they don’t manage it properly.”
Overnight, Wall Street indices fell after weaker-than-expected earnings from JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley fanned fears of a sharp economic downturn.
Japan’s Nikkei edged 0.6% higher, with Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing and video game maker Nintendo leading gains. The US dollar stood near two-decade highs against the euro and yen, having forced the euro below $1 for the first time since 2002 this week.
The S&P 500 finished 0.3% lower but futures were up 0.35% in Asia after Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller and St Louis Fed president James Bullard poured some cold water on talk of a 100 bps hikes later in July.
“Markets may have gotten ahead of themselves,” Waller said at a summit in Idaho. Bullard also told Japan’s Nikkei newspaper that a 75 bps hike “has a lot of virtue to it”.
Futures imply about a 30% chance of a 100 bps hike and see the benchmark US interest rate reaching about 3.6% by March next year before being cut back to 3% by late 2023.
Hikes
This week the Bank of Canada surprised markets with a 100 bps hike, central banks in South Korea and New Zealand announced 50 bps hikes and in Singapore and the Philippines authorities tightened policy out-of-cycle to tamp down on inflation.
US retail sales data will also be a closely watched data point on Friday.
Weakness will further worry investors who think this week’s white-hot inflation figure and subsequent Thursday data showing a strong rise in producer prices point to an unleashing of steep rate rises on a softening economy.
Short-end US Treasuries held steady overnight, but the two-year yield, at 3.1217%, is about 17 basis points higher than the benchmark 10-year yield, an unusual inversion of the yield curve that often points to recession.
“That inversion, I think, has quite a long way to go because we haven’t really properly priced in that recession yet,” said ING economist Rob Carnell, who also warned equities were at risk as fast-rising producer costs point to margin squeezes.
In currency markets the US dollar is king. The euro fell as low as $0.9952 overnight and has slid 1.5% for the week. It last steadied at $1.0030. The yen is hurtling towards 140/$, and last bought 138.85.
“Not only has the greenback been supported by an almost continual ratcheting higher of Fed hawkishness over the past year, but the US dollar is picking up support from safe-haven flows,” said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank in London in a note to clients.
This reflects concerns that China will struggle to meet its growth targets this year at a time when the market is concerned about recession risks for Europe and the US.
Brent crude futures held at $99.42 a barrel and gold sat at $1,711/oz, just above a one-year low overnight.
Reuters
