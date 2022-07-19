European stocks slip as relief rally falters

European stocks fell slightly on Tuesday as the relief rally seen in the previous two sessions lost some momentum.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index slipped 0.3% in early trade, with tech stocks shedding 1.2% to lead losses while health care stocks added 0.8%.

The European blue chip index added 0.8% during Monday’s trading session, building on gains at the end of last week amid broadly positive global sentiment.

However, several analysts voiced skepticism about the sustainability of the rally, given the lack of fundamental drivers and persistent concerns about growth and inflation.

All eyes this week will turn to the European Central Bank’s policy meeting in Frankfurt on Thursday, with policymakers having given advance notice of a first hike in 11 years but facing a backdrop of slowing growth amid the war in Ukraine and subsequent threats to energy supplies.

A final euro area inflation print for June is expected at 10 a.m. London time, along with May’s construction output figures.

Earnings season is also gathering steam. Novartis, Ubisoft, Remy Cointreau, Vinci, Telenor, Assa Abloy, Swedbank and Finnair were among those reporting before the bell on Tuesday.

In terms of individual share price movement, French utility EDF jumped more than 15% after confirmation that the French government will pay 9.7 billion euros ($9.9 billion) to take full control of the company.

At the bottom of the index, Swedish medical technology company Getinge fell more than 7% after its second-quarter earnings report.

Political instability has also returned to prominence, with the U.K. Conservative Party leadership contest entering its fourth round of ballots among MPs as the remaining candidates seek to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson.