European stocks nudge higher as global markets await more U.S. inflation data

European stocks were slightly higher on Monday, following a positive trend set at the end of last week and overnight in Asia-Pacific markets.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 edged 0.2% higher in early trade, with basic resources adding 1.2% to lead gains as most sectors and major bourses entered positive territory. Health care stocks fell 0.4%.

Global markets are gearing up for the latest reading of U.S. inflation, with the August data set to be released Tuesday.

The report is one of the last pieces of data on inflation the U.S. Federal Reserve will see ahead of its September meeting, where the central bank is expected to deliver its third consecutive 0.75 percentage point rate hike in an effort to combat high inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated last week that he is “strongly committed” to bringing down inflation.

U.S. stock futures were flat Sunday night while shares in the Asia-Pacific rose in overnight trading on improved risk sentiment. Mainland China, Hong Kong and South Korea markets are closed for a holiday.