European stocks head for broadly lower open as investors gear up for U.S. midterms and inflation data

European markets are set to open in mixed territory on Monday ahead of a busy week in U.S. politics, with the Congressional midterm elections, as well as the latest consumer inflation report.

The tepid open comes after a busy week for markets last week, with central banks in focus as they continued aggressive monetary tightening in a bid to rein in inflation.

The Bank of England implemented a 75 basis point hike to interest rates on Thursday but warned that the U.K. economy faces its longest recession on record, and the U.S. Federal Reserve also opted for a 75 basis point hike on Wednesday.

Elsewhere overnight, Hong Kong stocks led gains in the Asia-Pacific early Monday as China’s trade data fell far short of expectations, marking the first annual decline in exports since May 2020.

U.S. stock futures fell on Sunday as investors looked ahead to Tuesday’s midterm election, which will determine which party will control Congress and affect the direction of future spending.

Democrats currently control the House, and have a majority in the Senate. A Republican sweep could signal greater support of oil and gas companies.

On the economic front, investors are anticipating Thursday’s consumer price index report will give further insight into the Federal Reserve’s efforts to squash inflation. A hot inflation report could signal to investors that a pivot from higher interest rates, for longer, could be further away than expected.