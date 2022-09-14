BUSINESS
European stocks fall slightly as global markets react badly to latest U.S. inflation data
The pan-European Stoxx 600
was down 0.2% in early trade, with basic resources and energy stocks slipping 1% to lead losses while retail stocks bucked the trend to add 1.9%.
U.S. stocks fell sharply on Tuesday after a key August inflation report came in hotter than expected, hurting investor optimism for cooling prices and a less aggressive Federal Reserve.
U.S. consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose by 0.1% for the month and 8.3% annually in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday, defying economist expectations that headline inflation would fall 0.1% month on month.
Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, climbed 0.6% from July and 6.3% from August 2021.
The reading fueled further speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue its aggressive policy of tightening monetary policy.
The inflation report was one of the last pieces of data on inflation the Fed will see ahead of its September meeting, where the central bank is expected to deliver its third consecutive 0.75 percentage point rate hike in an effort to combat high inflation.
BUSINESS
UK inflation rate unexpectedly dips to 9.9% as fuel prices decline
U.K. inflation slowed in August on the back of a fall in fuel prices, though food prices continued to rise as the country’s cost-of-living crisis persists.
The consumer price index rose 9.9% annually, according to estimates published Wednesday by the Office for National Statistics, fractionally below a consensus forecast of 10.2% among economists polled by Reuters. It was also down from July’s figure of 10.1%.
Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 0.5%, fractionally below forecasts. Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, was up 0.8% month-on-month and 6.3% year-on-year, in line with expectations.
“A fall in the price of motor fuels made the largest downward contribution to the change in both the CPIH and CPI annual inflation rates between July and August 2022,” the ONS said in its report.
“Rising food prices made the largest, partially offsetting, upward contribution to the change in the rates.”
Sterling was roughly flat against the dollar on Wednesday morning, trading at around $1.1490.
The U.K. has been hit by a historic cost-of-living crisis this year as food and energy prices skyrocket and pay increases fail to keep pace with inflation, which has led to one of the sharpest falls in real wages on record.
Last week, new British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced an emergency fiscal package capping annual household energy bills at £2,500 ($2,881.90) for the next two years, with an equivalent guarantee for businesses over the next six months and further support in the pipeline for vulnerable sectors.
Analysts expect the measures — estimated to cost the public purse around £130 billion — to sharply reduce the inflation outlook in the short term, but increase it over the medium term.
‘Could likely be a fluke’
The Bank of England is set to announce its latest monetary policy decision next Thursday after a delay due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and is widely expected to opt for a sharp 75 basis point increase to interest rates as it looks to drag down inflation.
At its last meeting, the Bank projected that inflation would peak at 13.3% before the end of the year, and policymakers will be reappraising their outlook in light of Truss’s new energy cap announcement.
“With hope, the cap on energy bills may mean inflation is now close to peaking, though last month’s fall could likely be a fluke and we may see inflation climb further still in the months to come,” said Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot.
“While the energy plan may help, it comes at the cost of higher levels of borrowing and government spending which could encourage the Bank of England to hike rates even further than originally expected.”
BUSINESS
Goldman Sachs to kick off Wall Street layoff season with hundreds of job cuts this month
Goldman Sachs is planning on cutting several hundred jobs this month, making it the first major Wall Street firm to take steps to rein in expenses amid a collapse in deals volume.
The bank is reinstating a tradition of annual employee culls, which have historically targeted between 1% and 5% of lower performers, in positions across the firm, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.
At the lower end of that range, which is the size of the expected cull, that means several hundred job cuts at the New York-based firm, which had 47,000 employees at midyear.
Goldman isn’t likely to be the only bank to cut workers. Before the pandemic, Wall Street firms typically laid off their bottom performers in the months after Labor Day and before bonuses are paid out. The practice was put on pause during the last few years amid a hiring boom.
Goldman declined to comment on the record about its plans. The timing of the cuts was reported earlier by the New York Times.
In July, CNBC was first to report that the bank was looking at a return to the annual tradition of year-end job cuts.
Steep declines in investment banking activities, especially IPOs and junk debt issuance, created the conditions for the first significant layoffs on Wall Street since the pandemic began in 2020, CNBC reported in June.
BUSINESS
E-payment transactions hit monthly all-time high of N33tr in August
Data released by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement Systems (NIBSS) has revealed that transactions worth N33.2 trillion were performed electronically in August through the NIBSS Instant Payment platform (NIP).
The latest figure brings the total value of e-payment deals in the last eight months to N238.7 trillion.
The NIBSS data also shows that the August 2022 record came as an all-time high e-payments value recorded in a month since the deployment of the platform.
Compared to the N29.3 trillion recorded in July, this shows a 13.3% growth. Year on year, the e-payment value has increased by 50% compared to N22.1 trillion recorded in August last year.
The surge in electronic transactions shows that more Nigerians are embracing the cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
According to NIBSS, the value of e-payment recorded was a reflection of the increase in the volume of deals within the month.
The NIP volume rose to 448 million in August, showing a 10.6% increase over 405 million recorded in July.
The NIBSS Instant Payments (NIP) is an account-number-based, online-real-time Inter-Bank payment solution developed in the year 2011 by NIBSS. It is the Nigerian financial industry’s preferred funds transfer platform that guarantees instant value to the beneficiary.
According to NIBSS, over the years, Nigerian banks have exposed NIP through their various channels, that is, internet banking, bank branch, Kiosks, mobile apps, Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), POS, ATM, etc. to their customers.
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Man U vs Leeds and Chelsea vs Liverpool are postponed due to insufficient police presences ahead of the Queen’s funeral
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Nosa Rex in alleged sugar mummy scandal for splashing millions on SUV days after acquiring a mansion
-
NEWS2 days ago
Troops rescue six hostages in Kaduna
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Transfer: Arteta wants Arsenal’s new Brazilian signing, Marquinhos to leave Emirates
-
NEWS2 days ago
Man arrested after heckling Prince Andrew as he walked behind Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Nicki Minaj slams ‘bitch’ Garcelle Beauvais and her son’s cyberbully claims
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to ‘respect’ minute’s silence for late Queen
-
NEWS1 day ago
Aviation workers shut Nigerian airports over new law
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings