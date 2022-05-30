BUSINESS
European stocks climb, tracking global sentiment as dollar weakens
European stocks advanced on Monday as the U.S. dollar weakened, with traders easing expectations of aggressive monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.7% in early trade, with tech stocks climbing 1.9% to lead gains as most sectors and major bourses entered positive territory. Telecoms slid 0.7%.
Shares of Danish jeweler Pandora jumped more than 8% in early deals to lead the European blue chip index.
Shares in Asia-Pacific rose sharply across the board on Monday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 adding 2.3% to lead gains ahead of a big week of economic data releases for the region.
Sentiment was boosted by a relaxation of Covid controls over the weekend in the major Chinese cities of Beijing and Shanghai.
Markets in the U.S. are closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday, after the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped losing streaks to post their strongest week since November 2020.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was hovering below 101.5 on Monday morning. The index earlier notched a five-week low as fears of further aggressive interest rate hikes from the Fed, beyond those expected in June and July, eased over the past week.
On the data front, Spanish inflation jumped to an annual 8.5% by EU-harmonized standards in May, exceeding economist expectations of 8.1% in a Wall Street Journal poll, as fuel and food prices continued to surge.
Euro zone economic sentiment and consumer confidence readings are due later on Monday, along with German inflation prints for May.
BUSINESS
Twitter shareholders sue Elon Musk and Twitter over chaotic deal
Twitter shareholders are suing Elon Musk, and Twitter itself, over their handling of a chaotic acquisition process that is still underway, and that has contributed to volatile price swings in the company’s stock price.
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO revealed a significant stake in Twitter on April 4, and 10 days later proposed a buyout for $44 billion, or $54.20 per share. He has both sold and pledged a chunk of his Tesla holdings as collateral for loans in order to finance the deal.
Since Musk’s acquisition bid, Twitter’s share price has dropped more than 12%, and Tesla’s is down about 28% as part of a broad sell-off in tech stocks. Tesla shares were off more than 40% at the end of trading Wednesday since Musk first revealed his stake.
Tesla shares have dropped more than 40% since Elon Musk’s stake in Twitter was publicly disclosed on April 4.
In a proposed class-action lawsuit filed on Wednesday, Twitter shareholders allege that Musk violated California corporate laws on several fronts, and in doing so engaged in market manipulation.
In one potential violation, they claim that Musk financially benefited by delaying required disclosures about his stake in Twitter and by temporarily concealing his plan in early April to become a board member at the social network.
Musk also snapped up shares in Twitter, the complaint says, while he knew insider information about the company based on private conversations with board members and executives, including former CEO Jack Dorsey, a longtime friend of Musk’s, and Silver Lake co-CEO Egon Durban, a Twitter board member whose firm had previously invested in SolarCity before Tesla acquired it.
Dorsey officially resigned from Twitter’s board of directors on Wednesday. Shareholders voted not to reinstate Durban.
The proposed lawsuit also contends that Musk broke California laws by sowing doubt about whether he would complete the deal after signing the contract to buy it.
Earlier this month, Musk said he was putting the Twitter acquisition “on hold” to learn more about inauthentic activity on the platform, including information about fake or automated accounts.
The shareholders’ complaint added that his gripes about “bots” were part of a scheme to negotiate a better price or kill the deal.
“Musk proceeded to make statements, send tweets, and engage in conduct designed to create doubt about the deal and drive Twitter’s stock down substantially in order to create leverage that Musk hoped to use to either back out of the purchase or to re-negotiate the buyout price by as much as 25% which, if accomplished, would result in an $11 billion reduction in the Buyout consideration,” the complaint said.
According to California law, corporations in the state have to exclude board members from voting on proposals if they have engaged in some kind of misconduct relevant or connected to those proposals.
Twitter declined to comment. Musk did not return requests for comment.
The case, Heresniak v. Musk et al, was filed in a California Northern District Court and the shareholders are seeking a jury trial. The shareholders’ complaint is subject to further revisions.
BUSINESS
Stocks rise after Fed signals further rate hikes, Dow jumps nearly 200 points
Stocks rose on Wednesday after the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s May policy meeting showed the central bank is prepared to raise rates further than the market had anticipated.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 191.66 points, or 0.6%, to 32,120.28. The S&P 500 climbed 0.9% to 3,978.73, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.5% to 11,434.74. All of the major averages are currently on pace for a winning week.
The minutes from the Fed’s May 3-4 meeting showed officials saw the need to raise rates quickly, and possibly more than the market has priced in, to quell the recent inflationary pressures.
“Most participants judged that 50 basis point increases in the target range would likely be appropriate at the next couple of meetings,” the minutes stated. In addition, Federal Open Market Committee members indicated that “a restrictive stance of policy may well become appropriate depending on the evolving economic outlook and the risks to the outlook.”
The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was little changed following the release, stalled at roughly 2.75%, but stocks bounced to session highs after the minutes were released. Recently, investor fears have shifted away from higher rates and toward the possibility of a recession as inflation remains near 40-year highs.
“There weren’t any surprises which is why we probably bounced, and even after it hit, we’ve been all over the place,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group. “There’s nothing new in it, but the markets didn’t want to hear anything more hawkish than the hawkishness they already laid out.”
Retail also remained in focus Wednesday, leading the market higher after the major averages opened in the red. The reversal followed a report that bidders are still competing to acquire Kohl’s, whose shares jumped nearly 11.9%. The SPDR S&P Retail ETF gained 6.8%.
Nordstrom shares leapt more than 14% after the company surpassed sales expectations and raised its full-year outlook. Dick’s Sporting Goods gained about 9.7% on strong earnings despite cutting its outlook. Best Buy climbed nearly 9%, despite getting a downgrade from Barclays, which followed a mixed earnings report Tuesday.
BUSINESS
Stock futures are flat following Tuesday’s losses in the Nasdaq
U.S. stock futures were flat Wednesday after a sharp decline in the Nasdaq Composite during the previous session, while traders awaited the Federal Reserve’s release of its policy meeting from earlier this month.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell just 12 points, or less than 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures traded marginally higher.
Nordstrom shares jumped more than 9% in extended trading after the retailer surpassed sales expectations and raised its full-year outlook. The retailer experienced a surge in demand from shoppers refreshing their closets for “long-awaited occasions.”
Homebuilder Toll Brothers also posted quarterly results that beat analyst expectations, sending the stock up more than 3% in the premarket.
Wednesday’s moves came after downbeat session for the Nasdaq, which tumbled following a warning of slowing growth from social media company Snap that hurt the tech-heavy index.
The tech-heavy composite fell 2.4% on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 slid 0.8%. The Dow rose by 0.2% in a late-day reversal, despite falling as much as 1.6% earlier in the session.
Snap’s warning dinged other social media and tech stocks, including Facebook parent Meta, Twitter, and Google parent Alphabet.
“It tells me how much technology and comm services are still over-owned, right, because they’re the ones that are getting hit the hardest, and for good reason. Snap was really a big surprise for just about everybody,” Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower, said Tuesday on CNBC’s “Closing Bell.”
“I think that we’re in just really challenging times. I’ve been saying we’re going to be in a choppy environment all year long because there are so many unknowns,” she continued.
Traders will continue to parse through earnings reports this week to see how companies are handling inflationary pressures. Dick’s Sporting Goods is expected to report earnings Wednesday before the bell. Snowflake and Nvidia are set to post quarterly reports after the bell.
On the economic front, investors are awaiting the latest meeting minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee. At the May 4 meeting, the Fed hiked rates by half a percentage point, with Chair Jerome Powell saying that inflation is “much too high and we understand the hardship it is causing. We’re moving expeditiously to bring it back down.”
