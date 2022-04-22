European markets trade lower after Fed’s Powell signals a rate hike next month

European stocks fell in early trading on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said a half-percentage point rate hike is “on the table” for next month.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped by 1% shortly after bourses opened, with the retail, tech and oil and gas sectors marking the biggest losses.

Friday’s market open in Europe comes after a dramatic reversal in stock markets in the U.S. Thursday, with major averages closing lower and wiping out earlier gains.

Earlier on Thursday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell commented on the possibility of a larger-than-usual rate hike next month, spooking markets. Speaking during an International Monetary Fund panel moderated by CNBC’s Sara Eisen, Powell said that taming inflation is “absolutely essential.”

“I would say 50 basis points will be on the table for the May meeting,” he added.

U.S. Treasury yields also jumped on the back of Powell’s comments, while shares in Asia fell Friday.

“The markets are … having to digest a much steeper, a much more accelerated rate path than they thought was the case a week ago, a month ago or three months ago. So I think there still is that adjustment taking place,” Daniel Morris, chief market strategist at BNP Paribas Asset Management, told CNBC Friday.

“I think the key question for the direction of the markets is going to be: When does that process stop? When have we sufficiently, fully priced in where rates are going to be in a year. And I think once that happens, and hopefully that’s soon, then we’ll see a real stabilization in markets.”

Stock moves

In the retail space, B&M sunk more than 5% on news that its CEO will retire next year. In addition, data out in the United Kingdom showed retail sales volumes dropping more than expected in the month of March.

“March’s substantial fall in retail sales volumes looks like the start of a period of weakness in consumers’ spending, rather than just a blip,” Samuel Tombs, chief U.K. economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics said in a note Friday.

Shares in the French luxury retailer Kering also dropped more than 5% amid concerns over its sales performance in China, where a zero-Covid policy is worrying investors.

SAP released earnings Friday, flagging a hit to its revenue from its exit from Russia. The German software giant said its decision to leave Russia following its invasion of Ukraine was expected to lead to a negative revenue impact of around 300 million euros ($325 million).

Speaking to CNBC Friday, the company’s CEO Christian Klein told CNBC its cloud subscription revenues were “very sticky,” and said its transformation plan was ahead of schedule.