BUSINESS
European markets trade lower after Fed’s Powell signals a rate hike next month
European stocks fell in early trading on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said a half-percentage point rate hike is “on the table” for next month.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped by 1% shortly after bourses opened, with the retail, tech and oil and gas sectors marking the biggest losses.
Friday’s market open in Europe comes after a dramatic reversal in stock markets in the U.S. Thursday, with major averages closing lower and wiping out earlier gains.
Earlier on Thursday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell commented on the possibility of a larger-than-usual rate hike next month, spooking markets. Speaking during an International Monetary Fund panel moderated by CNBC’s Sara Eisen, Powell said that taming inflation is “absolutely essential.”
“I would say 50 basis points will be on the table for the May meeting,” he added.
U.S. Treasury yields also jumped on the back of Powell’s comments, while shares in Asia fell Friday.
“The markets are … having to digest a much steeper, a much more accelerated rate path than they thought was the case a week ago, a month ago or three months ago. So I think there still is that adjustment taking place,” Daniel Morris, chief market strategist at BNP Paribas Asset Management, told CNBC Friday.
“I think the key question for the direction of the markets is going to be: When does that process stop? When have we sufficiently, fully priced in where rates are going to be in a year. And I think once that happens, and hopefully that’s soon, then we’ll see a real stabilization in markets.”
Stock moves
In the retail space, B&M sunk more than 5% on news that its CEO will retire next year. In addition, data out in the United Kingdom showed retail sales volumes dropping more than expected in the month of March.
“March’s substantial fall in retail sales volumes looks like the start of a period of weakness in consumers’ spending, rather than just a blip,” Samuel Tombs, chief U.K. economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics said in a note Friday.
Shares in the French luxury retailer Kering also dropped more than 5% amid concerns over its sales performance in China, where a zero-Covid policy is worrying investors.
SAP released earnings Friday, flagging a hit to its revenue from its exit from Russia. The German software giant said its decision to leave Russia following its invasion of Ukraine was expected to lead to a negative revenue impact of around 300 million euros ($325 million).
Speaking to CNBC Friday, the company’s CEO Christian Klein told CNBC its cloud subscription revenues were “very sticky,” and said its transformation plan was ahead of schedule.
BUSINESS
US stocks drop in dramatic reversal of rally earlier in the day
U.S. stocks slid as the selloff in Treasuries resumed, with traders bracing for the possibility of more aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. The dollar gained.
The S&P 500 dropped 1.5% in a dramatic reversal of a more than 1% rally in early trading Thursday on the back of upbeat earnings. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell about 2%, underperforming than main benchmarks, as the jump in yields weighed on growth-related stocks.
Treasury yields rose across the curve, with the policy-sensitive two-year rate climbing as much as 15 basis points 2.73% as traders priced in 50 basis-point rate hikes at each of the next three meetings. The dollar gained against all of its major peers following the surge in yields.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he saw merit in the argument for front-loading interest-rate increases and that a half-point hike “will be on the table for the May meeting.” He declined to comment on market pricing but noted minutes of the March meeting showed that many officials backed one or more half-point hikes.
On the earnings front, Tesla Inc. gained after posting record profits that blew past estimates and with Elon Musk predicting output will grow at a fast clip for the rest of the year. The stock rose 3.2% on the day, after rising as much as 12% in early trading.
Airlines rallied as American Airlines Group Inc. said corporate and international flying was coming back and projected a second-quarter profit. United Airlines Holdings Inc. jumped 9.3% after forecasting a profit this year.
While inflation and central-bank reactions to the spike in rising prices are big drivers of markets right now, earnings have been important this week too, especially after Netflix Inc.’s selloff, Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank, noted.
“On the flip-side, we get Tesla this morning and it’s rallying back up on their profits,” Gaffney said by phone. “American Airlines released — so travel and leisure, even with higher gas prices, they’ve been able to raise their ticket prices. So far, it looks like consumers are shrugging off the price increases, but everybody is complaining about it. We’ll see how long that lasts.”
While it’s early in the U.S. earnings-reporting season, the signs are encouraging so far. Of the 87 S&P 500 companies that have posted results, about 80% have beaten estimates, according to Bloomberg data.
BUSINESS
Elon Musk says he has $46.5bn lined up to buy Twitter
Elon Musk says he has lined up $46.5bn in financing to buy Twitter, and he’s trying to negotiate an agreement with the company.
Last week, Musk announced an offer to buy the social media company for $54.20 per share, or about $43bn. At the time, he did not say how he would finance the acquisition.
The Tesla CEO said Thursday in documents filed with United States securities regulators that he’s exploring what’s known as a tender offer to buy all of the social media platform’s common stock for $54.20 per share in cash. Under a tender offer, Musk, who owns about 9 percent of Twitter shares, would take his offer directly to other shareholders, bypassing the board.
But Musk hasn’t decided yet whether to do that.
The documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission say San Francisco-based Twitter Inc has not responded to Musk’s proposal.
Twitter said in a statement Thursday that it has received Musk’s updated proposal and its “new information on potential financing”.
The company said its board is “committed to conducting a careful, comprehensive and deliberate review to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the company and all Twitter stockholders”.
Last week Twitter’s board adopted a “poison pill” defence that could make a takeover attempt prohibitively expensive.
The filing states that “entities related to (Musk) have received commitment letters committing to provide an aggregate of approximately $46.5 billion”.
The financing would come from Morgan Stanley and other financial institutions. Other banks involved include Barclays, Bank of America, Societie Generale, Mizuho Bank, BNP Paribas and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG). Morgan Stanley is one of Twitter’s biggest shareholders, behind Vanguard Group and Musk.
Musk said that $13bn in financing came from Morgan Stanley and the other banks, as much as $12.5bn would be loans secured by his Tesla stock, and $21bn in committed equity would come, “directly or indirectly”, from him, although he didn’t say what the source of those funds would be. The filing says that the equity commitment could be reduced by contributions from others or additional debt taken on.
Musk is the world’s wealthiest man, according to Forbes, with a nearly $279bn fortune. But much of his money is tied up in Tesla stock — he owns about 17 percent of the company, according to FactSet, which is valued at more than $1 trillion — and SpaceX, his privately held space company. It’s unclear how much cash Musk has.
Electric car and solar panel maker Tesla allows executive officers to use shares as collateral for loans, but limits the borrowing to 25 percent of the value of the pledged shares. Musk owns 172.6 million shares worth $176.47bn. Just over 51 percent of his stake already is pledged as collateral, according to a Tesla proxy statement. That means Musk could use the remaining stake to borrow about $21.5bn.
Getting financing from big banks brings a lot of credibility to Musk’s bid, said Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives.
“This isn’t just Musk antics,” Ives said. “Banks were going to line up for this deal from the richest person in the world. The fact they pulled it together this quick shows that Musk isn’t joking around. This is a real bid.”
Ives said the tender offer puts more pressure on Twitter’s board to find a second bidder or go to the negotiating table with Musk. “It’s a way to get around the poison pill and let shareholders speak,” he said.
A Delaware corporation named X Holdings 1 was formed at the direction of Musk and some affiliates who intend to “acquire, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity interests of, or directly or indirectly merge with Twitter Inc,” according to a financing commitment letter the company submitted.
Shares of Twitter rose slightly to $46.86 in Thursday midday trading after the financing became public. The share price is $7.34 below Musk’s offer.
Musk “is seeking to negotiate a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Twitter … and is prepared to begin such negotiations immediately”, the documents say.
With a tender offer, Musk would try to get other shareholders to pledge their stock to him at a certain price on a certain date. If enough shareholders agree, Musk could use that as leverage to get the board to drop the poison pill defence.
Musk signalled the possibility of a tender offer several times this week in tweets using the word “tender”.
SOURCE: AP
BUSINESS
External reserves return to growth path, gain $243.83m
Nigeria’s external reserves rose by $243.83m in 19 days, according to figures obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
The CBN revealed in its data on movement in reserves that the value rose from $39.54bn as of April 1, 2022 to $39.78bn as of April 19, 2022.
The external reserves fell by $313m in March, after starting the month at $39.86bn, before falling to $39.55bn on March 30.
The Governor, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, said at the last Monetary Policy Committee meeting that “The moderate accretion to reserves reflects the duality of Nigeria’s position as an oil exporter and importer of refined petroleum products.”
A member of the Monetary Policy Committee, Prof. Mike Obadan, said for a long time, the oil sector had contributed over 90 per cent of the nation’s foreign exchange earnings and external reserves accretion.
It has also been a significant contributor to the government’s naira revenue through crude oil and gas export receipts, he said.
Obadan said, “But for some time now, this has not been so due to two factors: a huge volume of crude oil theft which has prevented the country from meeting even the OPEC-approved production quota, and the inability of the NNPC, for many months, to make any remittance from direct oil export sales into the Federation Account and external reserves account.
“These are alarming developments which have adversely impacted government’s finances, external reserves accretion and exchange rate stability.
“The inhibiting factors are what the government can check in the short-term.”
He said it was inconceivable that all the foreign exchange earned from the export of crude oil and gas was used to import refined petroleum products or that ‘under-recovery’ / petroleum subsidy was absorbing all the foreign exchange earned from oil sales.
The professor said, “I will therefore strongly appeal to the government to appreciate the grave implications of the oil sector and NNPC’s underperformance and effectively deal with the oil thefts and non-remittance of foreign exchange/naira revenue.
“If, in the presence of the array of security forces in the oil-producing areas, monumental oil theft is taking place to the detriment of the economy, then drastic measures are called for.
“Government should check the untoward developments, through effective security and monitoring, and the positive impact on government finances, external reserves and exchange rate stability will be visible in a short period.”
Latest News
- Jonathan’s supporters protest in Abuja, ask him to declare for presidential race (PHOTOS)
- Piers Morgan and Caitlyn Jenner in social media spat over Donald Trump interview
- 2023: INEC proposes one million staff for elections
- Blac Chyna cries in court over ‘revenge porn’ pics Rob Kardashian once posted
- European markets trade lower after Fed’s Powell signals a rate hike next month
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Aisha Buhari invites presidential aspirants to dinner, warns them against coming with their phones
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
External reserves return to growth path, gain $243.83m
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Manchester United appoint Erik ten Hag as manager
-
SPORTS1 day ago
EPL: Why Arsenal defeated Chelsea -Tuchel
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Jada Pinkett Smith says her family is ‘focusing on deep healing’ after husband Will’s infamous Chris Rock slap
-
NEWS1 day ago
Buhari meets Service Chiefs, Ministers
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Kissing mistakes you should always avoid
-
NEWS1 day ago
SIM-NIN: Telecom consumers set to sue FG, demand policy suspension