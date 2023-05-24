European markets sharply lower as U.S. debt ceiling talks stumble

European markets were lower early Wednesday, with market sentiment rattled by stumbling U.S. debt ceiling talks.

The Stoxx 600 index was down 1.2% in early trade, with all sectors in decline and France’s CAC 40 down 1.4%. Mining stocks led sector losses, down 2.2%.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he had a “productive” discussion with President Joe Biden on Monday, but there were few indicators of progress made in negotiations on Tuesday.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen previously warned lawmakers that a default in early June is “highly likely.” U.S. stock futures were flat overnight, while Asia-Pacific markets mostly slid Wednesday.

U.K. inflation figures showed a sharp fall in the headline rate from 10.1% to 8.7%, though this was above a Reuters consensus estimate of 8.2%. Prices rose 1.2% month on month, above a forecast of 0.8%.

Inflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased very slightly, but remained sky-high at 19.1%.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday joined the Bank of England in saying it no longer expects a U.K. recession this year.