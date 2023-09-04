European markets set to start the week on a positive note

European markets are set to start the new trading week on a positive note, buoyed also by trade in Asia-Pacific markets overnight.

European stock markets had closed mixed on Friday after a key U.S. jobs report showed higher-than-expected new nonfarm payrolls, along with a rise in unemployment.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 37 points higher at 7,503, Germany’s DAX 37 points higher at 15,881, France’s CAC 29 points higher at 7,323 and Italy’s FTSE MIB up 90 points at 28,762, according to data from IG.

On Monday, German trade data showed a 0.9% month-on-month fall in exports in July, while imports rose by 1.4%. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 1.5% month-on-month decline in July exports for Europe’s largest economy, which is slowing in many areas.

Investors will be keeping an eye on a speech by Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank. Lagarde will be speaking at the Distinguished Speakers Seminar organised by the European Economics & Financial Centre.