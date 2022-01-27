BUSINESS
European markets set to plummet at the open as investors react to Fed decision
European stocks are expected to plunge at the open on Thursday as global markets react badly to the latest monetary policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The U.K.’s FTSE index is expected to open 147 points lower at 7,323, Germany’s DAX down 379 points at 15,071, France’s CAC 40 down 175 points at 6,804 and Italy’s FTSE MIB 675 points lower at 25,907, according to data from IG.
Global markets are reacting badly to the Federal Reserve’s indication on Wednesday that it could soon raise interest rates for the first time in more than three years.
The Fed’s policymaking group said a quarter-percentage point increase to its benchmark short-term borrowing rate is likely forthcoming. It would be the first increase since December 2018.
The post-meeting statement from the Federal Open Market Committee did not provide a specific time for when the increase will come, though indications are that it could happen as soon as the March meeting. The statement comes in response to inflation running at its hottest level in nearly 40 years.
U.S. stocks initially rallied Wednesday even after the Federal Reserve pointed to an interest rate hike coming soon but overnight sentiment has changed.
U.S. stock futures fell Wednesday night; futures tied to the Dow erased earlier gains and declined 398 points, or 1.17%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 1.35% and 1.57%, respectively.
Asia-Pacific markets fell across the board on Thursday overnight. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 3.3% while the Topix was down 2.3%. Over in South Korea, the benchmark Kospi dropped 3.13% and in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index and the Hang Seng Tech index dropped 2.56% and 4.61%, respectively. Chinese mainland shares also declined.
Earnings in Europe come from Deutsche Bank on Thursday, as well as Unicredit, LVMH, SAP, Banco Sabadell, easyJet, Diageo and STMicroelectronics.
Renault will provides strategic update on the Nissan/Mitsubishi alliance and, on the data front, Germany’s GfK consumer sentiment figures are due.
BUSINESS
Dow futures drop 300 points as investors assess Fed update
Stock futures fell early Thursday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 turned lower overnight following a Federal Reserve update by chair Jerome Powell, at the conclusion of its two-day meeting.
Futures tied to the Dow declined 311 points, or 0.91%, retracing some of the earlier declines of nearly 500 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 1.12% and 1.36%, respectively.
Some tech shares were higher in extended trading, after continued swings in the regular session. Netflix jumped more than 4% on news that Pershing’s Bill Ackman bought 3.1 million shares. Tesla gained almost 3% following a strong earnings report. Meanwhile, Intel lost 2%, despite strong earnings.
In regular trading, the Dow ended the day down 129 points, after gaining more than 500 points at one point, following the Fed update. The S&P 500 lost 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite was little changed, with a boost from Microsoft’s post-earnings gain.
The week’s volatility continued on Wednesday and stocks took a turn lower after the Fed concluded its two-day meeting and signaled the central bank would hikes rates to fight persistent inflation. Powell said there’s “quite a bit of room” to do so before hurting the labor market. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed above 1.8% following his remarks.
“While offering some clarity on how the Fed would begin the process of removing policy accommodation, the outcome of the meeting fell short in providing the needed guidance on the timing and magnitude of the shift in policy,” said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management.
Some investors have started to bet on as many as five rate hikes this year, following Powell’s press conference. Uncertainty about the timing and magnitude of the Fed’s plans to tighten monetary policy had been building since the December meeting.
“Today’s meeting has market participants fully convinced that a March hike is certain, but with Chairman Powell not making any timing commitments, the door is slightly open for a slower moving Fed,” Ripley added.
Upholdings’ Robert Cantwell said the markets experienced a relief rally following Microsoft’s strong earnings report Tuesday night, which appeared to be a “good bellwether” for social media, gaming, software and other Nasdaq categories before the Fed update.
“The market in our view is totally overshooting and losing its mind, creating great opportunities for long term growth investors to snap up lots of great shares because, interestingly, it hasn’t really affected companies that actually carry debt,” Cantwell said of the Fed rates. “Since the end of last year the market has been most aggressively discounting companies that are going to generate more cash in the future than they’re generating today… We’re a little upside down now.”
Thursday is a packed morning for earnings, with Mastercard, Deutsche Bank, Blackstone, Southwest Air and JetBlue all scheduled to report quarterly results before the bell. Danaher, Valero and Northrop Grumman are also set to report.
BUSINESS
Federal Reserve points to interest rate hike coming in March
Facing both turbulent financial markets and raging inflation, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday indicated it could soon raise interest rates for the first time in more than three years as part of a broader tightening of historically easy monetary policy.
In a move that came as little surprise, the Fed’s policymaking group said a quarter-percentage point increase to its benchmark short-term borrowing rate is likely forthcoming. It would be the first rise since December 2018.
Chairman Jerome Powell added that the Fed could move on an aggressive path.
“I think there’s quite a bit of room to raise interest rates without threatening the labor market,” Powell said at his post-meeting news conference. After being up strongly earlier, the major stock market averages turned negative shortly following Powell’s pronouncement.
The committee’s statement came in response to inflation running at its hottest level in nearly 40 years. Though the move toward less accommodative policy has been well telegraphed over the past several weeks, markets in recent days have been remarkably choppy as investors worried that the Fed might tighten policy even more than expected.
The post-meeting statement from the Federal Open Market Committee did not provide a specific time for when the increase will come, though indications are that it could happen as soon as the March meeting. The statement was adopted without dissent.
“With inflation well above 2 percent and a strong labor market, the Committee expects it will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate,” the statement said. The Fed does not meet in February.
In addition, the committee noted the central bank’s monthly bond-buying will proceed at just $30 billion in February, indicating that program is expected to end in March as well at the same time that rates increase.
There were no specific indications Wednesday when the Fed might start to reduce bond holdings that have bloated its balance sheet to nearly $9 trillion.
However, the committee released a statement outlining “principles for reducing the size of the balance sheet.” The statement is prefaced with the notion that the Fed is preparing for “significantly reducing” the level of asset holdings.
That policy sheet noted that the benchmark funds rate is the “primary means of adjusting the stance of monetary policy.” The committee further noted that the balance sheet reduction would happen after rate hikes start and would be “in a predictable manner” by adjusting how much of the bank’s proceeds from its bond holdings would be reinvested and how much would be allowed to roll off.
“The Fed’s announcement that it will ‘soon be appropriate’ to raise interest rates is a clear sign that a March rate hike is coming,” noted Michael Pearce, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics. “The Fed’s plans to begin running down its balance sheet once rates begin to rise suggests an announcement on that could also come as soon as the next meeting, which would be slightly more hawkish than we expected.”
Markets had been anxiously awaiting the Fed’s decision.
Investors had been expecting the Fed to tee up the first of multiple rate hikes, and in fact are pricing in a more aggressive schedule this year than FOMC officials indicated in their December outlook. At that time, the committee penciled in three 25 basis point moves this year, while the market is pricing in four hikes, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool that computes the probabilities through the fed funds futures market.
Traders are anticipating a funds rate by the end of the year of about 1%, from the near-zero range where it’s currently pegged.
Fed officials have been expressing concern lately about persistent inflation, following months of insisting that the price increases were “transitory.” Consumer prices are up 7% from a year ago, the fastest 12-month pace since the summer of 1982.
BUSINESS
Global oil benchmark tops $90 for the first time since 2014
Brent crude futures, the international oil benchmark, topped $90 on Wednesday for the first time since 2014, adding to oil’s blistering recovery since its pandemic-era lows in April 2020.
The threshold breakthrough comes amid growing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, and as supply remains tight amid a rebound in demand.
The contract added more than 2% at one point to hit a high of $90.47 per barrel for the first time since October 2014. However, Brent pulled back slightly in afternoon trading, ultimately settling 2% higher at $89.96 per barrel.
West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the U.S. oil benchmark, settled 2.04% higher at $87.35 per barrel. During the session the contract hit a high of $87.95, a price last seen in October 2014.
CIBC Private Wealth’s Rebecca Babin said potential sanctions on Russia, which would be triggered by a Ukraine invasion, would be a catalyst for higher crude prices.
“Each day that passes without a de-escalation, we could see more of a supporting bid to crude,” she said.
Goldman Sachs said Wednesday the firm’s base case is that supply disruptions are unlikely to occur, but that there could be upside for energy prices given an already tight market.
“Commodity markets are increasingly vulnerable to disruptions, after a couple years of historically low outages following the initial Covid shock,” the firm wrote in a note to clients.
“Against the backdrop of the tightest inventory levels in decades, low spare capacity and a much less elastic shale sector, this points to the skew of large energy price moves shifting to the upside, reinforcing the case for a rising allocating to commodities in portfolios.”
Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs said that Brent can reach $100 per barrel by the third quarter, adding to a number of Wall Street firms calling for triple-digit oil.
Barclays noted that while prices may be reacting in part to a “geopolitical premium,” the underlying fundamentals are fueling the push higher.
OPEC and its oil-producing allies have been returning crude to the market, but the group’s been unable to ramp up production to hit its targets. Meanwhile, U.S. shale oil growth has slowed, and omicron hasn’t been the demand hit that was initially expected. Additionally, inventory levels remain depleted.
The Energy Information Administration said Wednesday that crude oil inventories rose by 2.4 million barrels during the week ended Jan. 21. The Street was expecting an increase of just 150,000 barrels, according to estimates compiled by FactSet.
“Immediately it becomes a question how long we’ll be waiting for triple figures,” said Oanda’s Craig Erlam. “It’s still unlikely that oil and gas will be used as a weapon anytime soon but if it was, it could lead to a serious surge in prices given how tight the markets are.”
Latest News
- Governors, Labour kick as NNPC presents N3tr subsidy bill to FEC
- EPL: I don’t play in my preferred positions – Pulisic becomes latest Chelsea player to hit at Tuchel
- Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 cast revealed: Meet the new famous houseguests
- Dow futures drop 300 points as investors assess Fed update
- Gunmen kidnap Ex-President Jonathan’s cousin in Bayelsa
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
These 7 surprising things lower your libido!
-
NEWS2 days ago
Nigerian Labour Congress suspends planned nationwide protest over subsidy
-
BUSINESS24 hours ago
CBN retains interest rate at 11.5% to contain inflation
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
IMF cuts 2022 global growth forecast as U.S., China recovery wanes
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Nigerian Army arrests political thugs from Ibadan with guns heading for Ekiti PDP primaries
-
BUSINESS13 hours ago
Global oil benchmark tops $90 for the first time since 2014
-
NEWS1 day ago
World’s oldest male gorilla dies at 61
-
NEWS24 hours ago
African airlines’ passenger traffic crashes by 65% over Omicron, others