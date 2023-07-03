European markets set to open higher after strong first-half gains

European stock markets are set to open higher Monday after closing the first half of the year 8.8% higher.

Euro zone inflation fell more than expected for the month of June, down to 5.5%, but core inflation continued to increase. The rate of price prices remains well above the European Central Bank’s 2% target.

Asia-Pacific markets rose Monday as investors digested a slew of manufacturing activity reports that showed a slump in output from the region.

U.S. stock futures were little changed, meanwhile, as traders prepared for the second half of what’s also been a stellar year on Wall Street. U.S. markets will close at 1 p.m. ET for the Independence Day holiday.