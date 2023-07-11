European markets are set for a mixed open on Tuesday after Wall Street snapped a three-day losing streak, with investors looking ahead to key U.S. inflation figures later this week.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed out Monday’s session up 0.2%, but futures are pointing in opposite directions ahead of Tuesday’s trade.

Shares in Asia-Pacific rose overnight, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and South Korea’s Kospi each gaining more than 1.4%. U.S. stock futures were little changed in early premarket trade after the major U.S. averages eked out gains on Monday.

Investors around the world are looking ahead to the June U.S. consumer price index report, set for release before the Wall Street open on Wednesday, which will indicate whether inflation continues to fall and help to shape the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decisions.

Second-quarter earnings season stateside also kicks off in earnest later this week, with financial titans BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citi all due to report.

Back in Europe, the ZEW economic sentiment index for the euro area is due for publication at 10 a.m. London time.

Here are the opening calls

Britain’s FTSE 100 is set to inch around 3 points higher to 7,277, Germany’s DAX is seen around 35 points lower at 15,738 and France’s CAC 40 is expected to gain around 28 points to 7,172, according to IG data.