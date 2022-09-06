European markets rise as investors assess economic challenges

European markets climbed on Tuesday, recovering the previous session’s losses as investors continued to assess recession risks in the region.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.8% in early trade, with retail stocks jumping 3.7% to lead gains as most sectors nudged into positive territory. Oil and gas stocks were the outliers, slipping 0.7%.

European markets closed lower on Monday as investors pondered a raft of economic challenges the region faces, with the halted gas supply from Russia dominating market sentiment Monday.

The sharp downward moves for risk assets came after Russia’s state-owned energy giant Gazprom announced that gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would be halted indefinitely, citing additional repair requirements. The euro

fell sharply while European gas prices soared.

Gas flows via Nord Stream 1 will not resume until Siemens Energy repairs faulty equipment, Gazprom’s deputy CEO Vitaly Markelov told Reuters on Tuesday.