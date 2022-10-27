European markets retreat as investors track earnings

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.2% in early trade, with tech stocks shedding 1.6% to lead losses while oil and gas stocks added 1.8%.

Investors are waiting to see the outcome of Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting, which is expected to deliver a 75 basis point rate hike. The meeting should also signal the Bank’s quantitative tightening plans as the bloc attempts to control its 10% inflation rate.

Major corporate earnings on Thursday came from Credit Suisse, Shell, Unilever and TotalEnergies.

U.S. stock futures rose early on Thursday morning as investors seemed to brush off disappointing results from Meta Platforms.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed Thursday as investors digested economic data in the region.