Wednesday, August 30, 2023
HomeBusinessMarketsEuropean markets poised to open higher after Wall Street rally
Markets

European markets poised to open higher after Wall Street rally

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
European markets set for mixed open

European stock markets are set to open higher Wednesday, reflecting moves on Wall Street overnight. Markets closed higher Tuesday, tracking global counterparts as investors look ahead to a fresh round of economic data this week.

U.S. stocks were bolstered by tech gains on the back of chipmaker Nvidia
announcing a partnership with Google.

Across the Atlantic, euro zone bond yields declined Tuesday following weak economic data out of the U.S., which supported expectations that the Federal Reserve may pause future interest rate hikes.

U.S. stock futures were flat Tuesday night after another positive session, marking the latest leg in an end-of-month rally as investors try to mitigate August’s losses. Asia-Pacific markets are set to mostly rise.

Previous article
Court stops Abbott Group of companies from importing HIV test kit into Nigeria
Next article
Leaked Audio: Zamfara PDP seeks probe of alleged bribery of tribunal judges
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network