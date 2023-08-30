European markets poised to open higher after Wall Street rally

European stock markets are set to open higher Wednesday, reflecting moves on Wall Street overnight. Markets closed higher Tuesday, tracking global counterparts as investors look ahead to a fresh round of economic data this week.

U.S. stocks were bolstered by tech gains on the back of chipmaker Nvidia

announcing a partnership with Google.

Across the Atlantic, euro zone bond yields declined Tuesday following weak economic data out of the U.S., which supported expectations that the Federal Reserve may pause future interest rate hikes.

U.S. stock futures were flat Tuesday night after another positive session, marking the latest leg in an end-of-month rally as investors try to mitigate August’s losses. Asia-Pacific markets are set to mostly rise.