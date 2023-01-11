European markets head for positive open as investors looks ahead to U.S. inflation data

European markets are heading for a higher open as investors gear up for more inflation data this week, with U.S. consumer price data for December due Thursday.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday emphasized the need for the central bank to be free of political influence while it tackles persistently high inflation.

In a speech delivered to Sweden’s Riksbank, Powell noted that stabilizing prices requires making tough decisions that can be politically unpopular. The speech did not contain any direct clues about where policy is headed for a Fed that raised interest rates seven times in 2022, and has indicated that more increases are likely this year.