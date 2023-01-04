European markets head for positive open as investors await Fed minutes

European markets are heading for a positive open on Wednesday, with investors looking ahead to the release of more U.S. economic data, plus the latest minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s most recent policy meeting.

Global markets will be looking for insight into the central bank’s thought process when it comes to interest rates and the state of health of the U.S. economy.

In addition, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, better known as JOLTS, and ISM manufacturing data will be released stateside.

In Europe Tuesday, markets closed higher, buoyed after Germany published lower-than-expected inflation figures for December, down to 9.6% year on year. Inflation figures from France are due on Wednesday.