European markets head for lower open as Covid protests in China continue

European markets are heading for a lower open on Monday as investors keep a close eye on unrest in China as protests against strict Covid measures and lockdowns erupted over the weekend.

The unrest came as infections surged, prompting more local Covid controls, while a central government policy change earlier this month had raised hopes of a gradual easing. Nearly three years of controls have dragged down the economy. Youth unemployment has neared 20%.

Hong Kong stocks led losses in a negative Asia-Pacific session on Monday amid the unrest in China over its continued zero-Covid policy.

Oil futures hovered around new 2022 lows as demand concerns over the world’s second-largest consumer of oil weighed on prices.