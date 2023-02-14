European markets expected to open mixed; investors await U.S. CPI data

European markets are expected to open muted Tuesday morning as investors assess the economic outlook.

U.S. consumer price index data set for release Tuesday will determine whether the Federal Reserve opts for further monetary policy tightening, while Europe and Japan are also set to release key data later in the week.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 0.9% higher Monday, with most sectors and major bourses finishing in positive territory. Household goods led gains with a 2% increase, while oil and gas stocks slipped 0.2%.

Here are the opening calls

Britain’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index will open 4 points up at 7,946, according to IG data, and Italy’s MIB will also make gains, up 7 points to 27,476. France’s CAC is set to slide 1 point to 7,212, while Germany’s DAX looks ready to drop 23 points to 15,384.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Tuesday as Japan reportedly announced its nomination of Kazuo Ueda as the new Bank of Japan governor. He is set to succeed Haruhiko Kuroda, if confirmed by the country’s parliament.