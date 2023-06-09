European markets expected to open marginally higher at end of choppy week

European markets are expected to open marginally higher at the end of a choppy week of uncertain global sentiment.
The Stoxx 600 index closed flat Thursday, with sectors spread across positive and negative territory.
Asia-Pacific markets traded mostly higher, while U.S. stock futures ticked lower Thursday night after the S&P 500 notched its highest close for 2023.
Here are the opening calls
European markets are expected to open marginally higher Friday. The FTSE will reach 7,606 with an 8-point uptick, according to IG data, while Germany’s DAX will gain 1 point to 15,995. France’s CAC will be up 2 points to 7,226, while Italy’s MIB will move 7 points up to 27,274.