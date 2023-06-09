Friday, June 9, 2023
Markets

European markets expected to open marginally higher at end of choppy week

Europe markets head for higher open after U.S. debt ceiling deal

European markets are expected to open marginally higher at the end of a choppy week of uncertain global sentiment.

The Stoxx 600 index closed flat Thursday, with sectors spread across positive and negative territory.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mostly higher, while U.S. stock futures ticked lower Thursday night after the S&P 500 notched its highest close for 2023.

 Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open marginally higher Friday. The FTSE will reach 7,606 with an 8-point uptick, according to IG data, while Germany’s DAX will gain 1 point to 15,995. France’s CAC will be up 2 points to 7,226, while Italy’s MIB will move 7 points up to 27,274.

