European markets climb to end tumultuous week
European markets were higher on Friday, but remained on course for a bruising week as global stocks reacted to policy tightening from major central banks.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 gained 0.8% in early trade after an uncertain open, with travel and leisure stocks gaining 1.8% while oil and gas stocks fell 0.5%.
In terms of individual share price movement, Finland’s Nokian Tyres climbed more than 7.5% after raising its net sales guidance for 2022.
The European blue chip index closed Thursday’s session down 2.5% amid a global stock sell-off, as aggressive interest rate hikes enacted by central banks to rein in surging inflation fueled fears of a recession. Shares across the continent are down more than 4% on the week.
The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark funds rate by 75 basis points, its largest hike since 1994, before the Swiss National Bank surprised markets with its first hike since 2007 and the Bank of England implemented its fifth rate rise in a row.
The European Central Bank announced following an emergency meeting on Wednesday that it plans to create a new tool to tackle the risk of euro zone fragmentation, a move aimed at assuaging fears of a fresh debt crisis for the common currency bloc.
Stateside, the S&P 500 is poised for its worst week since March 2020 after several key pieces of economic data fell short of forecasts this week, ranging from May retail sales to housing starts, compounding the Fed-induced recession fears.
Stock futures rose in early premarket trade on Friday as Wall Street looks to arrest the slide.
Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed overnight, with Japan leading losses among the region’s major markets. The Bank of Japan on Friday decided to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy stance, diverging substantially from its global peers.
On the data front in Europe, final euro zone inflation readings for May are due on Friday morning.
Here’s what Elon Musk just told Twitter employees
Elon Musk addressed Twitter employees on Thursday ahead of his $44 billion acquisition of the company.
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO agreed to buy the company earlier this year, but has since expressed what seems to be hesitation about the deal, alleging that Twitter has not accurately disclosed the number of fake or spam accounts on the service.
Here are some of the answers to employee questions, according to a person watching a video call where Musk spoke.
15 HOURS AGO
Meeting has ended and employees are worried about layoffs
The all-hands meeting concluded around 1 p.m. Eastern Time.
According to a source, the majority of the reactions on Twitter’s Slack messaging board were negative in nature.
Employees expressed that many of their worries about layoffs, remote work, a reduced focus on content moderation and inclusion and diversity measures were confirmed.
Employees also sent memes about how to brand themselves as exceptional, according to the source, an apparent reference to Musk’s note that exceptional employees could likely continue to work remotely and would not have to fear layoffs.
—Lauren Feiner
15 HOURS AGO
Musk wants Twitter to reach 1 billion daily active users
Success at Twitter would look like a significant increase in daily active users, potentially topping 1 billion, Musk said, according to a source.
Twitter said in its Q1 2022 earnings that it had 229 million monthly daily active users.
Musk’s definition of success would also include whether Twitter is helping further civilization and consciousness, he said.
—Lauren Feiner
15 HOURS AGO
Musk diverts into discussion of aliens
Musk briefly diverted the conversation into a discussion about aliens and human consciousness.
He said he hasn’t seen actual evidence of aliens, according to a source.
—Lauren Feiner
15 HOURS AGO
Musk says he doesn’t care about being CEO
Musk doesn’t care about being CEO at Twitter, he said, according to a source.
He said he cares about driving the product in a particular direction, but isn’t too hung up on titles.
—Lauren Feiner
15 HOURS AGO
Users should be allowed to say what they want on Twitter, Musk says
When it comes to legal but potentially harmful speech, Musk told Twitter employees, that people should be allowed to say what they want.
But that’s different from Twitter promoting that speech, Musk said, according to the source.
Users have the right to filter out content they don’t want to see, he added. Musk said the standard is much more than not offending people, it’s that they are entertained and informed.
Musk reiterated a sentiment he made online earlier that if 10% of the far left and far right are upset, Twitter is doing the right thing.
Addressing the topic of inclusion and diversity, Musk said the most inclusive thing to do would be to get all humans on Twitter.
He said he believes in strict meritocracy.
—Lauren Feiner
16 HOURS AGO
Musk addresses question of possible layoffs at Twitter: The company needs to get healthy
Musk said layoffs at Twitter will depend on its financial situation.
“It depends. The company does need to get healthy,” Musk said, according to the source. “Right now the costs exceed the revenue”
Musk said there has to be some rationalization of headcount or else Twitter won’t be able to grow.
“Anyone who is a signification contributor has nothing to worry about,” he said.
—Lauren Feiner
16 HOURS AGO
Musk has a strong bias toward in-person work
Musk, who recently told his employees at Tesla to come back to work in their offices 40 hours a week or resign, seemed to draw a distinction between working remotely at the car company and at Twitter.
“Tesla makes cars, and you can’t make cars remotely,” Musk said, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Musk did not detail what his policy on remote would look like for Twitter employees and said if someone is exceptional at their job, remote work is fine, according to the source.
But, Musk said his “bias is strongly towards working in person.”
—Lauren Feiner
16 HOURS AGO
Musk on how he can build trust with Twitter employees
“If someone is getting useful things done, that’s great. If they’re not then I’m like why are they at the company.”
— Lauren Feiner
16 HOURS AGO
Elon Musk on free speech
Elon on free speech (paraphrased): People should be allowed to say anything they want, but that doesn’t mean Twitter should promote it.
— Lauren Feiner
16 HOURS AGO
Musk asked why he loves Twitter
Elon when asked why Twitter: “I love Twitter”, “I learn a lot from what I learn on Twitter.” It’s a “great way to get a message out”, “some people use their hair to express themselves, I use Twitter”
— Lauren Feiner
16 HOURS AGO
Employees are asking questions
Employees submitted questions s they are most interested in – no promise they will answer but highest ranked in categories of workplace policies (i.e. remote work), free speech, Elon’s suggested product improvements and relationship with employees — Lauren Feiner
Cosmetics giant Revlon files for bankruptcy
Cosmetics maker Revlon Inc has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after struggling to compete with online-focused upstart brands in recent years.
On Wednesday the nail polish and lipstick maker owned by billionaire Ron Perelman listed assets and liabilities between $1bn and $10bn, according to a filing with the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.
Chapter 11 filings allow a company to continue operating while it works out a plan to repay creditors.
The bankruptcy filing comes days after the Wall Street Journal reported Revlon had begun talks with lenders ahead of looming maturities of debt to avoid bankruptcy.
Revlon’s sales have struggled amid supply bottlenecks and a failure to swiftly switch to in-demand skincare, losing shelf space in US stores to startups backed by celebrities such as Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.
The 90-year-old company got its start selling nail polish in the throes of the Great Depression, and later added coordinated lipsticks to its collection. By 1955, the brand was international.
Perelman’s holding company, MacAndrews & Forbes Inc, took control of Revlon in an acrimonious takeover in 1985, funding the deal with junk debt raised by Michael Milken. MacAndrews & Forbes at one point sued Revlon over the company’s acceptance of a lower offer from Forstmann Little & Co, resulting in a landmark Delaware court decision on the fiduciary duties of board members, sometimes dubbed the “Revlon Rule.”
The company’s debt load proved burdensome, especially after it sold more than $2bn of loans and bonds to fund its acquisition of Elizabeth Arden in 2016. It also owns brands including Cutex and Almay, and markets in more than 150 countries.
Revlon narrowly staved off multiple previous defaults by cutting deals with creditors to rework its obligations out of court.
Nigeria: Inflation reaches 11-month high of 17 percent
Inflation in Nigeria maintained a “galloping trend” in May, rising above expectations to 17.7 percent, against the 16.82 percent recorded in April, data released by the state-backed National Bureau of Statistics has shown.
Concerns about inflationary pressures driven partly by war in Ukraine, as well as domestic security challenges pushed the Central Bank of Nigeria to tighten its benchmark interest rates last month, for the first time in almost six years. The regulatory bank raised rates to 13 percent from 11.5 percent (a 150bps rise) during its policy meeting last May.
The monetary policy committee “feels that tightening would help rein in inflation before it assumes a galloping trend, considering the progressive increase in headline inflation”, bank governor Godwin Emefiele said last month.
The persisting rise in inflation could “undermine” the fragile growth recovery in Nigeria “due to the associated build-up of uncertainties around the cost of inventory and other production inputs”, Emefiele said.
Food inflation rose to 19.5 percent in May, from 18.4 percent in April, driven by the cost of bread and cereals and other food items, the NBS said in its Consumer Price Index report released on Wednesday.
With the NBS report showing increasing inflation and as the naira continues to plummet against the dollar, the purchasing power of Nigerians could be depleted even more.
The continuing war in Ukraine has also been seen as partly responsible for placing upward price pressures on the nation of more than 200 million people that relies on the import of critical commodities in producing bread – a key driver of food inflation in Nigeria.
“Inflation in Nigeria, already one of the highest in the world before the war in Ukraine, is likely to increase further as a result of the rise in global fuel and food prices caused by the war,” the World Bank said in a recent report.
“And that, the World Bank estimates, is likely to push an additional one million Nigerians into poverty by the end of 2022, on top of the six million Nigerians that were already predicted to fall into poverty this year because of the rise in prices, particularly food prices.”
