BUSINESS
European markets buoyant ahead of U.S. inflation data; Stoxx 600 up 1%
European stocks advanced on Wednesday morning, tracking global gains as investors await key U.S. inflation data due to be released Thursday.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 1% in early trade, with tech stocks climbing 2.1% to lead gains as most sectors and major bourses entered positive territory. Basic resources slipped 0.6%.
Earnings were a key driver of individual share price action in Europe. Dutch payment company Adyen jumped more than 11% to lead the Stoxx 600 in early trade after strong second-half results.
At the bottom of the European blue chip index, Swedish outdoor and transportation company Thule Group slid more than 7% after its fourth-quarter report.
It was a busy day for earnings in Europe, with L’Oreal, Deutsche Boerse, Siemens Energy, ABN Amro, Adyen, AkzoNobel, Barratt Developments and GSK all reporting.
Global investors are awaiting inflation data out Thursday, with the U.S. Labor Department set to release January’s consumer price index figures.
The inflation data is expected to show that prices rose 0.4% in January, for a 7.2% gain from one year ago, which would be the highest in almost 40 years. The reading follows a stronger-than-expected January jobs report, which has led to speculation that the Federal Reserve could be more aggressive when it comes to hiking rates.
Bank of America said Monday that the Fed could implement seven quarter-percentage-point rate hikes this year.
Overnight, shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Wednesday trade, with stocks in Hong Kong leading gains regionally while U.S. stock futures rose slightly in premarket trading as investors prepared for another round of corporate earnings.
BUSINESS
Stock futures rise ahead of more big earnings reports
U.S. stock futures rose in early morning trading on Wednesday as investors prepare for another round of corporate earnings.
Dow futures rose 122 points. S&P 500 futures gained 0.46% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.48%.
Chipotle rose more than 6% in after-hours trading on the back of its strong earnings, while Lyft tumbled after announcing it had fewer active riders than in the prior quarter.
On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added more than 370 points, helped by a 7.8% pop in Amgen on the back of its strong earnings report. The S&P 500 also registered a gain, climbing 0.8%. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite rose 1.3%.
A handful of strong corporate earnings boosted sentiment on Tuesday, after a slow start to the week. Harley-Davidson, Chegg, DuPont and Centene all rose after reporting better-than-expected earnings.
As of the closing bell on Tuesday, nearly 60% of all S&P 500 companies have reported fourth-quarter earnings and roughly 77% have topped Wall Street’s earnings estimates, according to FactSet.
“We are wrapping up a very solid earnings season,” said Ryan Detrick of LPL Financial. “Sure, we had a high profile blowup at Facebook, but overall we’ve seen impressive news from corporate America.”
High-interest earnings reports on Wednesday include CVS Health, Fox Corp., GlaxoSmithKline and Yum Brands before the bell. Disney, Mattel, MGM Resorts and Uber Technologies will release results after the bell on Wednesday.
Investors are also preparing for Thursday’s Consumer Price Index report, which should give an update on the inflation picture. The Federal Reserve has already broadcasted a monetary policy pivot in order to address the historically high price increases.
The CPI report “has had a big bullseye on it all week and the truth is that headline number will likely be one of the highest we’ve ever seen,” said Detrick. “Now the good news is we are likely close to a major peak in inflation and this number very well could be the peak. We’ve seen some improvements in supply chains lately and this is the first clue we are nearing a peak in inflation as well.”
The inflation data is estimated to show that prices rose 0.4% in January, for a 7.2% gain from one year ago, according to Dow Jones.
SOURCE: CNBC
BUSINESS
Insurers pay N11bn claims on EndSARS
The Nigerian Insurers Association has said insurance companies have paid N11bn claims on losses suffered during the 2020 #EndSARS protest.
The Chairman, NIA, Mr Ganiyu Musa, disclosed this at a press briefing in Lagos.
“As at January, insurers have paid over N11bn as claims that arose from the #EndSARS protest of 2020,” Musa said.
Lootings, destructions and deaths had marred the #EndSARS protests.
The NIA had earlier released a report that the claims were paid on vandalisation, lootings, theft; deaths and cases of loss of cash.
It added claims were settled on malicious damage; business interruptions; burglary attacks; and on fire and burnt sites.
In October 2020, some youths had commenced peaceful protests tagged #EndSARS to demand the disbandment of the Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad and other reforms in the Nigerian Police Force.
As the protests persisted, it was taken over by hoodlums who embarked on massive lootings and destructions.
BUSINESS
Beating expectations, Indonesia’s economy grows 5 percent in Q4
Indonesia’s economic growth accelerated in the final quarter of last year following the easing of anti-virus mobility restrictions and record-high exports, driven by stronger commodity prices.
Southeast Asia’s largest economy grew 5.02 percent on a yearly basis in the October-December quarter, compared with 3.51 percent growth in the previous quarter, data from Statistics Indonesia showed on Monday. A Reuters news agency poll had expected fourth-quarter growth of 4.90 percent.
For the whole of 2021, gross domestic product expanded 3.69 percent annually, compared with a 2.07 percent contraction the year before, as the country recovered from the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the outlook for this year is clouded by rising COVID-19 cases, potential financial market volatility due to a global monetary tightening and Indonesia’s own rollback of monetary and fiscal stimulus.
“Because our COVID cases were high in the third quarter, people’s mobility was restricted and economic activity slowed down … all activities, by the government and the private sector, resumed in the fourth quarter,” said Margo Yuwono, head of Statistics Indonesia.
Yuwono also noted that high prices of Indonesia’s main commodities, such as palm oil, coal and nickel, had driven exports in the October-December quarter.
Indonesia was hit by a deadly wave of COVID-19 cases in July-August, but mobility curbs eased towards the end of August as infections fell.
COVID-19 cases are currently rising again in Indonesia due to the spread of the Omicron variant, with Sunday’s 36,057 new cases the highest since August. However, authorities have not reimposed strict anti-virus measures.
SOURCE: REUTERS
Latest News
- EPL: Lampard speaks on Everton getting relegated after 3-1 defeat to Newcastle
- Visitor visa processing in Nigeria will now take 6 weeks — UK
- Bagudu, Badaru meet Buhari over APC convention
- Nigeria drags UK’s crime agency to court over £150m Abacha loot
- Noise pollution: Lagos bans use of megaphones at motor parks
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Bitcoin hits $44,000, gains for five straight days
-
NEWS2 days ago
Meta threatens to pull Facebook, Instagram from Europe
-
NEWS2 days ago
Hushpuppi: US discussing with Buhari govt over Abba Kyari – Malami
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Kannywood actress, Sadiya Haruna sentenced to six months in prison
-
SPORTS2 days ago
NFF retains Eguavoen as Super Eagles Head Coach, drafts in Amuneke
-
NEWS2 days ago
Yoruba Nation supporters threaten to attack Beninese living in Nigeria over continued detention of Sunday Igboho
-
LIFESTYLES9 hours ago
Touch your man in his 5 most sensual places
-
NEWS1 day ago
Aviation workers suspend nationwide strike ultimatum, sign agreement with FG