BUSINESS
European Central Bank could unleash a jumbo rate hike as the economy slides toward recession
The European Central Bank is expected to frontload a series of rate hikes and sacrifice growth in the region due to the rising cost of living which is threatening to surge even higher.
ECB Executive Board Member Isabel Schnabel’s speech in Jackson Hole set the tone for the upcoming policy meeting this week. With inflation in the euro zone projected to rise to at least 10% in the coming months and the risk of consumer prices rocketing higher, a “jumbo” rate hike of 75 basis points on Thursday is certainly a possibility.
“As frontloaded hikes can have a bigger impact on inflation expectations than a more gradual approach, a 75bp move could make sense,” said ECB watcher and Berenberg’s Chief Economist Holger Schmieding in a research note.
“Although it is largely priced in, it could still exacerbate strains in the bond markets.”
The recent halt of gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline has not only pushed stocks lower and increased the risk of a recession in Europe, it’s also pushed Italian government 10-year yields to 4% — the highest level since mid-June before the ECB announced the creation of an anti-fragmentation tool. High yields for Italy — much higher than those in Germany — mean the government in Rome has to pay more to borrow, exacerbating concerns over its hefty debt pile.
Inflation in the euro zone hit 9.1% in August and with the continued pressure on energy prices it’s expected to reach double-digit levels in the coming months. At the same time the risk of a recession is looming large over the region’s economy as consumers feel the pain and scale back their consumption, and companies struggle with high energy prices.
While governments will partially ‘foot the bill’, there are limits to what extent the private sector can be shielded from this income shock,” said Dirk Schumacher with Natixis in a research note to clients.
“The drop in consumer confidence to a record low over the last months, indicates that households are aware of these limits with respect to government support. There is also increasing evidence that companies in energy intensive sectors are reducing production.”
Quantitative tightening
Because of the inflation outlook, the ECB is expected to sacrifice growth in order to keep inflation expectations anchored, as this is the bank’s core mandate.
“A key take away from recent comments by ECB officials is that the hiking cycle will be less sensitive to recession than we thought,” said Deutsche Bank’s Chief Economist Mark Wall in a research note.
“We raised our terminal rate forecast by 50bp to 2.5%,” he added. The ECB’s benchmark rate is currently at zero.
The Frankfurt institution believes its “neutral” rate — an optimal level for a steady economy — to be between 1% and 2% and with inflation risk rising the ECB’s Governing Council might need to consider raising rates above that level into tightening territory.
That, of course, also raises the question about quantitative tightening — which is the technical description for shrinking the central bank’s balance sheet. Selling assets has not yet been discussed by the ECB.
“Given the threat to the ECB’s credibility, we also wonder why quantitative tightening is not discussed,” Anatoli Annenkov of Societe Generale, said in a research note. “Not using QT should imply higher rates.”
Nigeria dominates as Google supports 60 African startups
Google has said that 60 African startups have been selected for the second cohort of the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund for Africa with $4m funding.
The global firm said this on Tuesday during the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund 2022 winner announcement in Abuja.
It was disclosed that Nigeria dominates the selection list, which features 23 Nigerian startups.
Other countries benefitting from this funding programme include Kenya with 12 grantees, Rwanda with six grantees, South Africa with five grantees, Uganda with four grantees, among others.
It was disclosed that each of the selected startups will get support in the form of a six-month training programme that includes access to a network of mentors to assist in tackling unique challenges.
In addition to being a part of tailored workshops, support networks and community building sessions, the 60 grantees will also get non-dilutive awards of $50,000 and $100,000 and up to $200,000 in Google Cloud credit.
It was disclosed that fund will be distributed through Google’s implementation partner, CcHUB.
Speaking at the event, the Head of Startup Ecosystem, Sub-Saharan Africa, Folarin Aiyegbusi, said “Africa is a diverse continent with massive opportunity but the continent is faced with the challenge of limited diversity in venture capital funding flow. We hope that the Black Founders Fund program will be able to bridge the gap of disproportionate funding between expat startups over local and black-led companies.”
Also speaking at the event was the Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency, Kashifu Inuwa, who said that the recently passed Nigeria Startup Bill by the National Assembly will help to institutionalise legal frameworks that will enhance startup growth in Nigeria.
U.S. Treasury yields rise as investors monitor economic data
U.S. Treasury yields were higher as market participants awaited a fresh batch of economic data and Treasury auctions following Monday’s Labor Day recess.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose over 7 basis points to 3.265% at around 3:40 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gained 6 basis points to 3.408%.
The yield on the 2-year Treasury note jumped nearly 7 basis points to trade at 3.466%.
European markets rise as investors assess economic challenges
European markets climbed on Tuesday, recovering the previous session’s losses as investors continued to assess recession risks in the region.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.8% in early trade, with retail stocks jumping 3.7% to lead gains as most sectors nudged into positive territory. Oil and gas stocks were the outliers, slipping 0.7%.
European markets closed lower on Monday as investors pondered a raft of economic challenges the region faces, with the halted gas supply from Russia dominating market sentiment Monday.
The sharp downward moves for risk assets came after Russia’s state-owned energy giant Gazprom announced that gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would be halted indefinitely, citing additional repair requirements. The euro
fell sharply while European gas prices soared.
Gas flows via Nord Stream 1 will not resume until Siemens Energy repairs faulty equipment, Gazprom’s deputy CEO Vitaly Markelov told Reuters on Tuesday.
