BUSINESS
Europe markets set for higher open after BoE, ECB policy updates
Europe markets are set to open slightly higher as investors digest key policy updates from both the Bank of England and the European Central Bank.
The FTSE is set to open 58 points higher at 7,587, according to IG. France’s CAC index is expected to open 49 points higher at 7,052, and the German DAX is set to open 105 points higher at 15,473.
Thursday saw the European Central Bank keep interest rates unchanged in spite of record inflation levels across the euro zone. The Bank of England, however, hiked rates in its first back-to-back interest rates rise since 2004.
Elsewhere, stocks in Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher on Friday, after Wall Street suffered heavy losses on Thursday that saw the Nasdaq Composite shed 4%.
BUSINESS
Nasdaq sheds 4% as worst tech selloff since 2020 tanks US stocks
The worst selloff in technology shares since fall 2020 sent U.S. equity indexes reeling, halting a four-day rebound.
The Nasdaq 100 shed 4.2% and the S&P 500 fell 2.4% as Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc. suffered a historic rout that wiped more than $250 billion from its value.
The declines came as investors also digested concerns about persistently high inflation from the European Central Bank with hawkish comments from Christine Lagarde. The euro spiked higher along with European bond yields. Meanwhile U.S. Treasuries followed the euro zone lower and the dollar fell.
“We got hit with a one-two punch today with the big drop in Facebook and the surprising news that the ECB has become more hawkish,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co. “The stock market had rallied in the afternoon each of the last four days, so traders were hoping that could bail us out again. When the rally didn’t materialize, traders lost a lot of confidence.”
Weak numbers from U.S. tech giants including Spotify Technology SA jolted investors who had bet a strong earnings season would keep equities attractive and counter some of their lingering worries including tighter monetary policy. Markets have swung sharply and stocks are nursing losses this year as officials pare stimulus to curb inflation.
BUSINESS
Nasdaq futures drop as Facebook leads tech shares lower
U.S. stock futures fell early Thursday, as traders pored through the latest batch of corporate earnings, which included disappointing numbers from tech giant Meta Platforms.
Futures tied to the Nasdaq 100 dropped 1.95%, and S&P 500 futures slid 0.91%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slid 42 points, or 0.12%.
Shares of Facebook-parent Meta Platforms plunged more than 21% in after-hours trading after the company’s quarterly profit fell short of expectations. The company also issued weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for the current quarter.
“There was a lot to not like” from Meta’s report, Metropolitan Capital Advisors CEO Karen Finerman told CNBC’s “Fast Money.” She noted that the company’s revenue growth expectations were the “spookiest” part of the release.
However, Finerman added that the move down seems a “little overdone.”
Other social media names, including Snap and Twitter, followed Facebook shares lower. Snap shares slid 16% after the bell, and Twitter dropped more than 8%.
Spotify Technology, meanwhile, fell 10.2% after the company’s latest quarterly figures showed a slowdown in premium subscriber growth.
Wednesday night’s moves come after the major averages notched a four-day winning streak during the regular session.
The Dow jumped more than 200 points on the day, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.9% and 0.5%, respectively. Those gains were driven by a jump in tech shares, which were led by a 7.3% rally in Alphabet shares.
That four-day jump has helped the major averages trim some of their steep losses after a downbeat January. Last month’s declines came as traders braced for potential rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
“It’s been a crazy, volatile environment, which is what happens when you’re in this transition period of monetary policy and economic growth,” Canaccord’s Tony Dwyer told CNBC’s “Closing Bell.”
On the economic data front, investors will keep an eye out for the latest weekly U.S. jobless claims numbers. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect initial claims to have fallen to 245,000 from 260,000.
Those numbers will follow the release of surprisingly downbeat private payrolls data. ADP said Wednesday that U.S. private payrolls dropped by 301,000 in January, while economists polled by Dow Jones had forecast a gain of 200,000.
BUSINESS
$320 million stolen in latest apparent crypto hack
One of the most popular bridges linking the ethereum and solana blockchains lost more than $320 million Wednesday afternoon in an apparent hack.
It is DeFi’s second-biggest exploit ever, just after the $600 million Poly Network crypto heist, and it is the largest attack to date on solana, a rival to ethereum that is increasingly gaining traction in the non-fungible token (NFT) and decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems.
Ethereum is the most used blockchain network, and it is a big player in the world of DeFi, in which programmable pieces of code known as smart contracts can replace middlemen like banks and lawyers in certain types of business transactions. A more recently introduced competitor, solana, is growing in popularity, because it is cheaper and faster to use than ethereum.
Crypto holders often do not operate exclusively within one blockchain ecosystem, so developers have built cross-chain bridges to let users send cryptocurrency from one chain to another.
Wormhole is a protocol that lets users move their tokens and NFTs between solana and ethereum.
Developers representing Wormhole confirmed the exploit on its Twitter account, saying that the network is “down for maintenance” while it looks into a “potential exploit.” The protocol’s official website is currently offline.
An analysis from blockchain cybersecurity firm CertiK shows that the attacker’s profits thus far are at least $251 million worth of ethereum, nearly $47 million in solana, and more than $4 million in USDC, a stablecoin pegged to the price of the U.S. dollar.
Bridges like Wormhole work by having two smart contracts — one on each chain, according to Auston Bunsen, co-founder of QuikNode, which provides blockchain infrastructure to developers and companies. In this case, there was one smart contract on solana and one on ethereum. A bridge like Wormhole takes an ethereum token, locks it into a contract on one chain, and then on the chain at the other side of the bridge, it issues a parallel token.
Preliminary analysis from CertiK shows that the attacker exploited a vulnerability on the solana side of the Wormhole bridge to create 120,000 so-called “wrapped” ethereum tokens for themselves. (Wrapped etherum tokens are pegged to the value of the original coin but are interoperable with other blockchains.) It appears that they then used these tokens to claim ethereum that was held on the ethereum side of the bridge.
Prior to the exploit, the bridge held a 1:1 ratio of ethereum to wrapped ethereum on the solana blockchain, “acting essentially as an escrow service,” according to CertiK.
“This exploit breaks the 1:1 peg, as there is now at least 93,750 less ETH held as collateral,” continued the report.
Wormhole says that ethereum will be added to the bridge “over the next hours” to ensure that its wrapped ethereum tokens remain backed, but it is unclear where it’s getting the funds to do this.
Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin previously made the case that bridges won’t be around much longer in the crypto ecosystem, in part because there are “fundamental limits to the security of bridges that hop across multiple ‘zones of sovereignty.’”
CertiK noted in its post-mortem report of the incident that when bridges hold hundreds of millions of dollars of assets in escrow and multiply their possible vectors of attack by operating across two or more blockchains, they become prime targets for hackers.
Crypto platforms have faced a number of high-value exploits in recent months.
“The $320 million hack on Wormhole Bridge highlights the growing trend of attacks against blockchains protocols,” said CertiK co-founder Ronghui Gu. “This attack is sounding the alarms of growing concern around security on the blockchain.”
