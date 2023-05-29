Europe markets head for higher open after U.S. debt ceiling deal

European stock markets are heading for a mildly positive open after President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday reached a deal to raise the nation’s debt ceiling.

They must now gather enough bipartisan political support to pass the measures in Congress before the June 5 deadline to avoid a federal default.

With negotiators hurriedly drafting the bill, the U.S. House of Representatives could vote as soon as Wednesday, followed by the Senate later in the week, AP reported.

European stocks are coming off the back of a choppy week in which the Stoxx 600

index fell to an eight-week low before clawing back some losses Friday as tech stocks rallied on Nvidia

’s blockbuster results.

While the debt ceiling deal is likely to calm market jitters, and with a strong earnings season out of the way, investors now turn their attention to the economic outlook and path of interest rates.

While the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England had been widely expected to pause rate hikes and look at when to pivot, recent data has complicated the picture for all three.

U.K. markets are closed on Monday for a bank holiday, though markets on the continent are open. U.S. markets are closed for Memorial Day.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed even as Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed to trade at the highest levels since July 1990.

Elsewhere, the Turkish lira slumped to a near-record low after incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan secured reelection.