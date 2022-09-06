Europa League: Ten Hag to start Ronaldo, Antony, Maguire against Real Sociedad

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, is set to recall Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire to his starting XI when they face Real Sociedad on Thursday.

The Red Devils begin their Europa League campaign against the LaLiga side at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo and captain Maguire have not started under Ten Hag since the 4-0 thrashing at Brentford back on August 13.

Since then, United has won four consecutive matches to move up to fifth in the Premier League.

However, Ten Hag is ready to switch things up against Sociedad.

Ronaldo and Maguire are set to start, along with Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw, as Ten Hag rotates his squad and gives players some much-needed game-time.

Ten Hag will rest the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Tyrell Malacia, ahead of their Premier League trip to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

One player likely to keep his place is Antony, given the Arsenal game was his first game for three weeks, after he went on strike at Ajax to force through his move to United.

