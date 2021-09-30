SPORTS
Europa League: Iheanacho denied entry into Poland for Legia Warsaw clash
Kelechi Iheanacho will not be available for Leicester City when they play Legia Warsaw in the Europa League on Thursday.
The Super Eagles forward has been turned away by Polish border control.
Iheanacho travelled with the rest of the squad to Poland but an issue with his travel documents has seen him denied entry into the country.
The Nigeria international will now fly back to the UK.
Leicester manager, Brendan Rodgers, said: “We’ve had an issue with Kelechi. His documentation coming into the country wasn’t sufficient, so he wasn’t able to travel. He will be unavailable for the game.
“The paperwork didn’t allow him to enter the country. We’ll have to look at that when we’re back.”
Legia are currently top of Group C following their 1-0 win over Spartak Moscow, while Leicester could only draw 2-2 with Napoli.
I’ve watched fight against Usyk, learnt my lesson – Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua says he has watched his fight with Oleksandr Usyk and learnt his lessons.
Joshua, who will fight Usyk in a rematch in the coming days, also said he had identified his mistakes.
The 31-year-old lost his IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles last Saturday to the Ukrainian at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
In an Instagram post on Thursday, Joshua said he had also analysed his preparations and advised his fans not to worry about him.
Ronaldo breaks Champions League record against Villarreal
Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has surpassed Iker Casillas’ appearance record in the Champions League.
The 36-year-old was selected from the start by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the visit of Villarreal on Wednesday night.
In doing so, Ronaldo made his 178th appearance in the competition, moving ahead of former Real Madrid goalkeeper, Casillas.
Ronaldo had equalled Casillas’ record when he started in United’s 2-1 defeat at Young Boys.
Paco Alcacer opened the scoring for Villarreal at Old Trafford, before Alex Telles drilled in from distance to make it 1-1.
With seconds left in the game, Ronaldo popped up at the far post to snatch the winner.
Man United 2-1 Villarreal: Cristiano Ronaldo marks Champions League record appearance with late winner
Cristiano Ronaldo marked his record 178th Champions League appearance with a stoppage time winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat Villarreal 2-1 at Old Trafford.
Ronaldo’s 95th-minute effort earned United a much-needed three points after Alex Telles’ sensational hit had cancelled out Paco Alcacer’s opener.
Just four months on from the penalty shoot-out loss to Unai Emery’s side in Gdansk, the sides met again with the Red Devils needing to make up for their shock defeat at Young Boys in the Group F opener.
A disjointed United were staring down the barrel of a third straight home defeat in all competitions when Alcacer deservedly put Villarreal ahead.
But Telles’ sublime volley gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side hope and Ronaldo secured a 2-1 win in stoppage time, sending Old Trafford wild on the night he broke Iker Casillas’ all-time Champions League appearances record.
It was a relief to all those connected with United, after David De Gea had to produce some superb saves to keep Villarreal at bay in a one-sided first half.
The Spaniards continued to threaten after the break and finally capitalised on the hosts’ issues defending down the right early in the second period, with Alcacer turning home the impressive Arnaut Danjuma’s cross.
United levelled in stunning fashion soon after with Telles’ rocket from a smart Bruno Fernandes free-kick, but both sides looked to have blown glorious chances to win.
Yet, just as the match looked set to end level, Ronaldo struck in the fifth and final minute of stoppage time, meeting a smart Jesse Lingard touch with an unerring finish from an acute angle.
