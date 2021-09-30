Europa League: Iheanacho denied entry into Poland for Legia Warsaw clash

Kelechi Iheanacho will not be available for Leicester City when they play Legia Warsaw in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Super Eagles forward has been turned away by Polish border control.

Iheanacho travelled with the rest of the squad to Poland but an issue with his travel documents has seen him denied entry into the country.

The Nigeria international will now fly back to the UK.

Leicester manager, Brendan Rodgers, said: “We’ve had an issue with Kelechi. His documentation coming into the country wasn’t sufficient, so he wasn’t able to travel. He will be unavailable for the game.

“The paperwork didn’t allow him to enter the country. We’ll have to look at that when we’re back.”

Legia are currently top of Group C following their 1-0 win over Spartak Moscow, while Leicester could only draw 2-2 with Napoli.