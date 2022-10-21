Europa League: Arteta singles out Xhakar after 1-0 win over PSV

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has said Granit Xhaka deserves to enjoy his turnaround at the club, almost three years to the day since he was booed off by his own fans.

Arteta also noted that he’s unlocked something in Xhaka’s play and it’s paying dividends on the field.

The Swiss midfielder scored the only goal for the Gunners as they beat PSV 1-0 in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The victory puts Arteta’s men on the brink of finishing as winners of Group B.

“I think he has faced adversity, and in difficult moments he has put his arm up when he had something different to do.

“His work ethic, the way he is as a person, the way he treats everybody around the club, and the love for this football club and the profession is unquestionable, and I think he fully deserves that.

“I’m really happy to see him enjoying his career,” Arteta said.

Europa League: Arteta singles out one Arsenal player after 1-0 win over PSV

Source link