Europa League: 10 teams qualify for knockout rounds [Full list]

At least 10 teams have qualified for the Europa League knockout rounds.

This follows the completion of the penultimate round of group matches played on Thursday night.

PSV defeated Arsenal 2-0 in Eindhoven, while a 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol ensured Manchester United are through.

Ferencváros and Union SG joined United and PSV in securing top-two finishes.

Ferencváros, Freiburg, Real Betis, Real Sociedad and Union SG are all bound for the round of 16 as group winners.

Confirmed in top two:
Arsenal
Fenerbahçe
Ferencváros*
Freiburg*
Manchester United
PSV Eindhoven
Real Betis*
Real Sociedad
Rennes
Union SG*

* Confirmed as group winners

