BUSINESS
Euro slides below $0.99 for the first time in 20 years after Russia halts gas supplies to Europe
The euro has fallen below $0.99 for the first time in 20 years after Russia said it would shut off its main gas supply pipeline to Europe indefinitely.
At 7.30 a.m. London time Monday, the euro was trading at 0.9898 versus the dollar, just off lows of around 0.9881 hit earlier in the morning.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, breached a fresh two-decade high as the British pound slid on fears over energy supply and European economic growth.
On Friday, Russian energy supplier Gazprom announced it would not resume its supply of natural gas to Germany through the key Nord Stream 1 pipeline, blaming a malfunctioning turbine.
BUSINESS
European markets slightly lower as global investors wait for Fed
European markets were fractionally lower on Wednesday as new hawkish comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve policymaker kept investors hesitant.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.3% in early trade, with retail and autos shedding 0.8% to lead losses as most sectors and major bourses slipped into the red.
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari on Tuesday reiterated the central bank’s commitment to bringing inflation under control through monetary policy tightening, and said his biggest fear is that the persistence of price pressures is underestimated.
The comments came as markets prepare for a much-anticipated speech from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday addressing the central bank’s tightening path, following its annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Wednesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 posted a third consecutive day of a losses in the previous session. China’s Shenzhen Component led losses regionally.
U.S. stock futures were lower in early premarket trading on Wednesday as Wall Street looks set for further losses ahead of Powell’s speech on Friday.
Back in Europe, investors will be perusing the European Central Bank’s accounts of its latest monetary policy discussions, due to be published on Wednesday.
Having hit a 20-year low of $0.9901 on Tuesday, the euro recovered slightly overnight to trade at $0.9957 before the bell on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
FCCPC orders Flutterwave, Opay, Paystack to stop servicing loan sharks
The Federal Government has ordered financial technology companies (FinTechs) to stop providing payment and transaction services to digital money lenders.
The order affects loan sharks being investigated by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).
Babatunde Irukera, Executive Vice Chairman spoke to reporters on Thursday during enforcement at the premises of some lenders in Lagos.
Irukera directed FinTechs including Flutterwave, Opay, Paystack and Monify to desist from servicing digital lenders under probe.
Additionally, Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) were asked to stop providing server, hosting or other services to the companies.
Irukera informed the public that the Federal High Court already empowered the commission to search and seize properties of subjects of investigation.
“The information available to the commission demonstrates that Soko Lending appears to be the most consequential digital money lender with multiple apps and brand names.
“It covers a significant share of the digital or online lending market, and is one of the most prolific actors in violating consumer privacy, fair lending terms and ethical loan repayment/recovery practices”, he said.
The FCCPC recalled that the commission, on March 11, 2022, carried out a similar enforcement with respect to multiple lenders.
Irukera observed that the agency’s action had reduced the unethical, obnoxious and unscrupulously exploitative practices in the industry.
BUSINESS
How Nigerians can access eNaira – CBN
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed that from next week, Nigerians will be able to transact on eNaira wallets through the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data code on mobile phones.
Godwin Emefiele, the CBN Governor, disclosed this at the Grand Finale of the 2022 eNaira Hackathon in Abuja on Thursday.
Aside from transacting, Emefiele said Nigerians could also open an eNaira wallet on any phone of their choice through the designated USSD code.
He explained that Nigerians would only have to dial *997# from their phones to carry out transactions on their phones.
He said, “Nigerians, both banked and unbanked, will be able to open an eNaira wallet and conduct transactions by simply dialing *997# from their phones.
“Shortly after this, both merchants and consumers with bank accounts can use the NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) to transfer and receive eNaira to any bank account.
“This will further deepen the integration of the eNaira with the existing national payment infrastructure.”
DAILY POST reports that President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the e-Naira last year.
How Nigerians can access eNaira – CBN
Trending
-
SPORTS2 days ago
David Moyes ‘confronts’ referee in furious dressing room row over Chelsea controversy
-
CELEBRITIES19 hours ago
Spencer Pratt explains why he called Lisa Kudrow the ‘worst human’
-
SPORTS19 hours ago
Man Utd new boy Antony handed debut vs Arsenal
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Erling Haaland felt sorry for Robert Lewandowski after failed Bayern Munich transfer
-
NEWS2 days ago
NBA crisis: Akeredolu slams Akintola for calling Akpata a boy
-
NEWS1 day ago
Bandits kidnap four persons in Buhari’s state
-
SPORTS19 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo delighted as Antony scores on Man Utd debut
-
SPORTS14 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Man Utd team-mates after Arsenal victory
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings