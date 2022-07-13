BUSINESS
Euro hits US dollar parity for first time in 20 years
The euro hit parity with the U.S. dollar on Tuesday for the first time in 20 years, meaning that the currencies have the same worth.
The euro fell to $0.9998 against the dollar, it’s lowest level since December 2002, as the euro zone’s energy supply crisis and economic woes continue to depress the common currency. The euro is currently up 0.08%, at about $1.003.
At the same time, the U.S. dollar index hit $108.56, its highest since October 2002, before easing from that level.
Fears of a recession have grown in recent weeks due to rising uncertainty over the bloc’s energy supply, with Russia threatening to further reduce gas flows to Germany and the broader continent.
Russia temporarily suspended gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Monday for annual summer maintenance works. The pipeline is Europe’s single biggest piece of gas import infrastructure, carrying around 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea.
The scheduled 10-day suspension of gas flows has stoked fears of a permanent cut to supplies, potentially derailing the region’s winter supply preparations and exacerbating a gas crisis.
“It is a key and obvious psychological level which is very much under threat here,” Jeremy Stretch, head of G-10 FX strategy at CIBC Capital Market, told CNBC’s “Street Signs Europe” on Tuesday.
Stretch said the prospect of the euro falling below this level was a reflection of burgeoning recession fears across the euro zone.
ECB in a ‘very, very difficult position’
The prospect of a starker economic slowdown has also cast doubt over whether the European Central Bank will be able to tighten monetary policy aggressively enough to rein in record-high inflation without deepening the economic pain.
“The ECB is in a very, very difficult position. You could argue that the ECB has been rather late to the party both in terms of ending their bond purchases but also considering monetary policy tightening,” Stretch said.
He added while the ECB “clearly missed a trick” at its last meeting, inflation expectations over the medium term had retreated toward the central bank’s target threshold.
“That is one sign that perhaps over the medium to longer run those inflation expectations are not necessarily becoming materially deanchored, but clearly from an ECB policy signaling perspective … the need to act and to act expeditiously is clear,” Stretch said.
BUSINESS
European stocks fall as euro nears dollar parity; EDF shares up 6%
European stocks traded lower on Tuesday as investors closely monitor the euro as it hovers near to parity with the dollar.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was trading down 0.5% around lunchtime, with most sectors and major bourses in negative territory. Europe’s banking index led the losses, trading more than 2% lower.
The euro teetered on the brink of parity with the dollar on Tuesday as the euro zone’s energy supply crisis and economic woes continue to depress the common currency. The euro was last seen trading 0.2% lower at around $1.002, paring some earlier losses.
Looking at individual stocks, France’s EDF was the best performer on the index. Shares of the Paris-listed stock rose over 6% after two sources told Reuters that the French government was poised to pay more than 8 billion euros ($8 billion) to bring the power giant back under full state control.
The French government announced last week that it would nationalize the company. It already owns 84% of the firm.
The worst performer on the index was Swedish cloud communications company Sinch, down almost 20% as it extended losses seen on Monday. The company said its second-quarter profit will be hit after it reassessed the historical cost of goods sold, Reuters reported.
Oil and gas stocks were volatile Tuesday morning, veering between positive and negative territory as investors weighed the risks regarding gas supplies to Europe after Russia suspended deliveries of gas to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline while it undergoes its annual summer maintenance.
The planned 10-day maintenance of the pipeline has stoked fears that Russia could further disrupt gas supplies to Germany.
On the data front, German investor sentiment fell sharply in July. The ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday that its economic sentiment index fell to -53.8 points from -28 last month. The reading was weighed down by lingering concerns about Germany’s energy supply, the European Central Bank’s monetary policy and pandemic-related lockdowns in China.
Negative sentiment in European markets comes as investors prepare for more key inflation data out of the U.S. this week.
The June consumer price index is expected to show headline inflation, including food and energy, rising above May’s 8.6% level.
Market participants have been reflecting on a stronger-than-expected job report out of the U.S. last Friday which showed that the economic downturn worrying investors has not yet arrived.
The jobs report, while good for the economy, could embolden the Federal Reserve to continue its aggressive rate hikes in the coming months to fight persistently high inflation. It will be tested with a slew of U.S. earnings from major banks and the latest consumer inflation reading coming up this week.
There are no major earnings releases in Europe on Tuesday.
BUSINESS
Twitter fires back at Musk
Twitter Inc has fired back at Elon Musk, accusing the world’s richest person of “knowingly” breaching an agreement to buy the social media firm, days after the Tesla Inc chief sought to back out of the $44bn deal.
In a letter sent to Musk dated Sunday and filed with regulators on Monday, Twitter said it had not breached its obligations under the merger agreement, as indicated by Musk on Friday for looking to end the deal.
Instead, it accused the Tesla chief of having “knowingly, intentionally, willfully, and materially breached the Agreement”.
In the letter, Twitter said the deal was not terminated, adding, “Twitter demands that Mr. Musk and the other Musk Parties comply with their obligations under the Agreement, including their obligations to use their respective reasonable best efforts to consummate and make effective the transactions contemplated by the Agreement.”
The company has planned to sue Musk to force him to complete the deal, a threat he laughed off on Monday when he sent a series of tweets joking about Twitter and its threat to enforce the agreement in court. Twitter is planning to file a lawsuit early this week in Delaware, people familiar with the matter told the Reuters news agency.
Twitter said in the letter that the merger agreement remained in place, adding it would take steps to close the deal.
Twitter shares ended down 11.3 percent at $32.65, a 40 percent discount to Musk’s $54.20 bid and the biggest daily percentage drop in more than 14 months, erasing more than $3bn in value. They rebounded less than 1 percent in extended trading.
Tesla’s shares closed down almost 7 percent.
Traders short selling Twitter’s tumbling stock made $148m in mark-to-market profits on Monday, while short bets against Tesla resulted in $1.3bn in mark-to-market profits, according to S3 Partners, a technology and data analytics firm.
“Twitter’s board must contemplate the potential harm to its employee and shareholder base of any additional internal data exposed in litigation,” Benchmark analyst Mark Zgutowicz said.
Francis Pileggi, a corporate litigator with Lewis Brisbois in Delaware, said Musk could put the social media giant’s so-called “bots” front and centre in future litigation if he defends against Twitter’s lawsuit by claiming the company misrepresented the number of fake accounts.
“I’d be surprised if he’s prohibited from getting that information,” Pileggi said.
Pileggi said if the number of fake accounts is many times higher than the 5 percent estimated by Twitter, it could lead to negotiations for a reduced price for the social media platform.
Legal experts say the 16-year-old social media company has a strong legal case against Musk, but could opt for a renegotiation or settlement instead of a protracted court fight.
“We believe that Elon Musk’s intentions to terminate the merger are more based on the recent market sell-off than … Twitter’s ‘failure’ to comply with his requests,” Jefferies analyst Brent Thill wrote in a note.
“In the absence of a deal, we would not be surprised to see the stock find a floor at $23.5.”
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA, NEWS AGENCIES
BUSINESS
Stock futures decline as Wall Street looks ahead to the start of earnings season
U.S. stock futures fell early on Tuesday as Wall Street looks ahead to what many expect will be the start of a volatile second quarter earnings season this week.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped by 156 points, or 0.5%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.56% and 0.65%, respectively.
Shares of Gap fell more than 3% in extended trading after the apparel retailer said CEO and president Sonia Syngal is stepping down from her position.
The Dow on Monday’s session shed 164.31 points, or 0.5%. The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite lost nearly 2.3%.
Those moves come as investors prepare for companies to start reporting their latest results. Market participants will watch for downside risk to earnings forecasts as companies grapple with rising interest rates and greater inflationary pressures, and as Wall Street debates the likelihood of a recession.
“In terms of S&P earnings, for instance, we think we’re already moving towards an earnings recession,” Marathon Asset Management’s Bruce Richards said Monday on CNBC’s “Closing Bell.”
“Companies are getting squeezed at all sides, they’re getting squeezed on cost of goods and the wages and all things that go into input from our manufacturing goals or services. And on the other end, we think revenues are starting to flatten before turning down at a time when interest cost is going up…That’s a lot of downgrades, a lot of potential defaults coming from the system as a result of higher charges.”
On the earnings front, traders will pore through several major corporate reports this week. On Tuesday, PepsiCo is set to report earnings before the market opens. Other companies due to report include Delta Air Lines on Wednesday, and JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and Citigroup on Thursday and Friday.
Market participants will carefully assess June’s consumer price index report on Wednesday. The headline inflation number, including food and energy, is expected to rise to 8.8% from May’s level of 8.6%, according to estimates from Dow Jones.
Latest News
- Muslim-Muslim ticket: ‘You have taken sides against Christians, Lawal hits Tinubu
- Solskjaer rejects new job offer
- Euro hits US dollar parity for first time in 20 years
- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country
- Georgina Rodriguez posts cute photos on family outing but no sign of Cristiano Ronaldo as he misses Man Utd pre-season
Trending
-
POLITICS2 days ago
2023: Any Pastor or Christian that supports Tinubu has left the faith and has betrayed the Church of Christ – Bishop Irabor
-
NEWS2 days ago
Terrorists demand N4.3bn for the remaining abducted Kaduna train hostages
-
NEWS2 days ago
Pastor David Ibiyeomie’s wife, Peace Ibiyeomie celebrates her 58th birthday today
-
POLITICS2 days ago
2023: If I can’t win presidential election, will back Tinubu — Kwankwaso
-
ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago
Simi becomes first female artiste to reach 100m streams on Boomplay
-
ENTERTAINMENT7 hours ago
2022 Emmy Nominations: The complete list
-
NEWS21 hours ago
India set to overtake China as the world’s most populous country in 2023, UN says
-
NEWS2 days ago
NEMA recovers 13 more bodies from Lagos boat accident