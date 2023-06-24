Saturday, June 24, 2023
Euro 2024 qualifiers: How Ruben Dias saved Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester City star, Ruben Dias saved Cristiano Ronaldo from a pitch invader during their latest Euro 2024 qualifier.

It was a game between Portugal and Iceland which the Euro 2016 winners won 1-0 earlier this week.

New fan footage shows how Dias grabbed the fan who was running towards Ronaldo after the Al-Nassr striker had scored a late goal.

Ronaldo scored in the 89th minute to give Portugal a deserved win on what was his 200th international cap.

And as Ronaldo and his teammates celebrated, a fan ran onto the pitch and tried to run through the Portugal players to get to the 38-year-old football icon.

But Dias managed to grab the invader before he got to Ronaldo.

A steward was quickly on the scene to remove the fan.

